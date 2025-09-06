From mountain villages with glistening green terraces to remote coastal getaways fringed with stunning shorelines, North Luzon reaps rewards for intrepid travelers.

The northern portion of Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines, offers a blend of incredible natural scenery from towering mountains to pristine beaches straight out of your wildest castaway dreams. Dive into enriching cultural experiences and adventurous pursuits in villages that seemingly haven’t changed in decades. You can find creature comforts and modernity amid cobblestone-paved cities, chilly mountain towns and hip coastal retreats.

Can’t decide where to go before jetting off to some of the country’s best beaches? Here are some quintessential North Luzon experiences to pick from.

Rice terraces in Batad. Frolova_Elena / Shutterstock

1. Marvel at the rice terraces of the Cordilleras

The centuries-old rice terraces oft described as a “living cultural landscape” in the lush mountain slopes of Ifugao have long drawn travelers from around the world. These stair-like agricultural systems carved into cliffs and hillsides in the mountainous Cordillera region embody ingenuity and sustainable practices. Five clusters, namely Batad, Bangaan, Hapao, Kianan and Mayoyao, even have UNESCO protection.

Head to Banaue for a bird’s-eye view along the highway or plod the literal extra mile into off-the-grid locales. For a profoundly immersive experience, stay the night in Batad, a village reachable only on foot from the nearest paved road, to visit the amphitheater-like Batad Rice Terraces and trek to Tappiya Falls cascading from a mountain gorge. Multiday treks can be arranged.

Planning tip: Register, book private transport, and arrange guides at the Banaue Municipal Tourism Office at the highway junction before embarking on hikes. You can also leave heavier bags here.

Bomod-ok Falls near Sagada. aviseller/Shutterstock

2. Soak in Sagada’s misty mountainscapes

Roughly 4–6 hours by bus from Baguio (or a straight 12-hour overnight bus ride from Manila), Sagada promises cooler climes, pine-clad forests and pure backpacking bliss. The luscious nature views up the zigzagging mountain road to this tourist town nestled deep in the Mountain Province is part of the allure. Once you arrive, you may find yourself not wanting to leave at all.

Pick from the tantalizing menu of tours at the Sagada Tourism Office to fill your days. Spelunk through limestone caverns, trek through rice paddies to waterfalls, climb craggy rock walls, and watch the sunrise surrounded by a sea of clouds. One trail, dubbed “Blue Soil Hills” brings you up close to a bizarre turquoise-tinted landscape (thanks to high concentrations of copper), reminiscent of a snowy mountain peak.

If outdoor pursuits aren’t your thing, check out the Ganduyan Museum, packed with cultural artifacts or hunt down Baguilota Art Space for an array of heritage pottery products.

Local tip: Sagada is one of the rare spots without malls and fast food, so take it slow at homegrown cafes. Enjoy coffee, homemade yogurt and local delicacies like etag (salted and cured pork) in Log Cabin, Misty Lodge and Cafe and Gaia Cafe. For a nightcap, head to Sagada Cellar Door, a bar shrouded by pine trees that serves craft beer and cocktails you can enjoy by a bonfire.

Hanging coffins in Echo Valley, near Sagada. flocu/Shutterstock

3. Gaze at hanging coffins near Sagada

If ancient coffins perched on cliffs and traditional burial rites intrigue you (as they rightfully should), Sagada should definitely be on your itinerary. For hundreds of years, indigenous tribes buried their dead above ground in cliffs due to the belief this would put ancestors closer to heaven. While most sites lie deep off the tourist trails, you can get a glimpse of younger burial sites through a half-hour trek through a trail that runs by a modern cemetery to Echo Valley.

Local tip: The Paytokan Trail brings you to the famed hanging coffins, through coffee plantations, wading knee-deep in an underground river, and next to Bokong Falls, a tiny cascade pool for a refreshing dip.

Houses in Baguio. Raizza studio/Shutterstock

4. Immerse yourself in Cordilleran arts, culture and nature in Baguio

Halfway between Manila and Sagada, and often used as a gateway to destinations further north, Baguio is well-served by buses that run like clockwork. Despite the bustle, traditional Cordilleran folk arts, culture and nature manage to coexist alongside modern malls and city comforts.

Start your visit to this UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art at the Baguio Museum, which along with cultural artifacts, explains the mummification practices (with an actual mummy encased in glass) of the Ibaloi, one of the indigenous peoples of Cordillera. Get up close to gorgeous tapestries of indigenous textiles from different regions at the nearby Museo Kordilyera. Then, wander in galleries filled with animist wood carvings, sacred wood figures (bulol), and modern masterpieces by Cordilleran and Filipino artists at the superb BenCab Museum.

Commune with nature by strolling around the Baguio Botanical Garden or Camp John Hay, a sprawling mountain resort with forest-bathing eco-trails and a smattering of historic sites. Tam-awan Village also offers a glimpse into exquisite Cordilleran craftsmanship and indigenous culture, with sloping footpaths around the model village to meander about.

Local tip: Pass by the Easter Weaving Room, one of Baguio’s oldest weaving centers, to watch weavers in action and purchase fashionable finds crafted with traditional textiles.

Meat skewers being prepared at a night market, Baguio. esenes/Shutterstock

5. Dive into Baguio’s vibrant food scene

Another reason to include the “summer capital” of Baguio in your North Luzon itinerary is the fantastic food options to enjoy amid rolling hills and Benguet pines. Synonymous with strawberries, aromatic highland coffee and farm fresh vegetables, Baguio is a go-to for leisurely food crawls, with diverse dining options, buzzing night markets, folk music bars and cozy coffee shops.

For authentic Cordilleran cuisine in Baguio, try the Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant beside Tam-awan Village or try the artist-run Cafe by the Ruins for flavorful filet mignon and kesong puti salad best paired with tapuey (rice wine). For the best brews, check out Hot Cat Specialty Coffee beside indie bookshop gem Mt Cloud or Kapetirya, a low-key cafe built around a pine tree.

The historic town of Vigan in Ilocos Sur. Daniel Andis/Shutterstock

6. Go back in time in the town of Vigan

As a UNESCO-listed site, the remarkably preserved Spanish colonial town of Vigan in Ilocos Sur is another top draw. Clop along the cobblestone streets aboard a kalesa (horse-drawn carriage) to visit historic churches and informative museums like the Padre Burgos Museum and a former jailhouse reborn as the Old Carcel Museum.

Along Calle Crisologo, Vigan’s main pedestrianized street, local delicacies like Ilocos empanada (crispy meat patties) and wood-fired pizza garnished with garlicky longganisa (local sausages) await in wood-and-brick styled cafes and bars, while souvenir stalls spill out to the streets from the stately structures.

Planning tip: Vigan is best experienced on foot around twilight and sunset, when the lamp-lit streets evoke an air of nostalgia.

Patapat Viaduct winding along the Ilocos Norte coast. marvin esguerra/Shutterstock

7. Bask on blissfully remote beaches

Powdery white-sand beaches, towering turbines, and rock formations sculpted by ocean waves and wind beckon intrepid explorers to Ilocos Norte. Remote Pagudpud on the mainland’s northernmost tip is an exquisite beach framed by turquoise waters, rock-studded blue pools and wild coastlines. Take a detour to Patapat Viaduct to admire breathtaking views from the bridge hugging the coastline and then drive further to see the picturesque Bangui Windmills.

Detour: Try sandboarding or go off-roading on a 4WD ride along the desert-like dunes in Paoay, located halfway between Vigan and Pagudpud, before you hit the beach.

Sunset in the surf town of San Juan. Katesalin Pagkaihang/Shutterstock

8. Chill out with surf and sunsets in San Juan

San Juan in La Union is a hip coastal town known for its surf scene, popular with digital nomads and burned-out urbanites looking to unwind. By day, you can learn to surf, trek to waterfalls, or pick grapes and even go wine tasting at boutique roadside grape farms (depending on the season). Walk barefoot on the sand to find a spot to settle down with a tropical shake or beer. Be sure to hang around for the fiery sunsets here – they are spectacular.

Planning tip: If you visit between September and March, you can potentially witness the magical sight of sea turtle hatchlings scurrying into the sea for the first time.

Mt Pinatubo's volcano crater. posztos/Shutterstock

9. Embark on volcanic adventures around Mt Pinatubo

The former US Air Force Base of Clark in Pampanga, with its international airport and upscale hotels, is a good place to relax before or after flying to other domestic destinations. From Clark, you can take a day tour to Mt Pinatubo, whose cataclysmic 1991 eruption (the second largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century) forever changed the terrain. Stunning crater lake views framed by vast lunar-like ash fields and rocky streams await on your trek. Those who want to take it easy can visit Puning Hot Spring, an outdoor spa formed by volcanic mudflow where you can get buried in volcanic sand and soak in steamy hot springs.

The community-based Tutulari Avatar Gorge Inararo EcoTour offers an easy trek traversing an otherworldly mossy green canyon within the ancestral domain of the Aetas.

Planning tip: With an international airport and upscale hotels, Roughly 2–3 hours by land from Manila, Clark offers an alternative airport with direct flights to top islands like Cebu, Coron (Palawan), Caticlan (for Boracay) and Basco (Batanes).

Basco Lighthouse, Batanes. Juliet Bautista/Shutterstock

10. Breathe in the beauty of Batanes

The remote, scattered islands of Batanes (with its three main islands of Batan, Sabtang and Itbayat) lie geographically isolated from the mainland off the northern coast. For many local travelers, the northernmost province in the Cagayan region is the crowning jewel of the country’s bucket list destinations, and going anywhere else after you visit Batanes may feel anticlimactic.

While Batanes may be the country’s smallest province in terms of size, there’s no shortage of postcard-perfect landscapes to go around. The views of verdant meadows dotted with grazing cows, traditional Ivatan stone houses, quaint lighthouses and endless glittering seas seemingly at every bend of the road are pretty hard to beat.

Batanes is also the country’s only province declared a Protected Landscape and Seascape in its entirety, with a near-zero crime rate, making it a safe bet even for solo travelers.

The best thing to do in Batanes is to rent a bicycle or scooter to explore the islands at your own pace. Savor everything as slowly as possible. Stop at every viewpoint. Soak in the idyllic views of rolling hills and ocean seascapes. There’s no need to rush when the view is this amazing.

Planning tip: Batanes is best explored during the dry season from December to May. The unpredictable weather during monsoon months often cuts off access and could leave you stranded.