Known for its beautiful lakes, ever-changing weather, and local pride in being “Minnesota nice,” Minneapolis has an extensive list of local quirks that give it loads of personality. If you’re wondering whether Minneapolis is worth visiting, even Prince gave his hometown a winning endorsement. As the late singer-songwriter once said, “I like Hollywood. I just like Minneapolis a little bit better.” While its neighbor to the east, St. Paul, has a more laid-back vibe, Minneapolis has earned its reputation as the Twin Cities’ energetic city.

Before you visit, read our tips for everything you need to know before you arrive in Minneapolis, from how to thrive in inclement temperatures to navigating the city’s social scenes.

During the colder months in Minneapolis, pack a winter coat before exploring sites like the Minnehaha frozen waterfall © Per Breiehagen / Getty Images

1. Pack plenty of clothing you can layer and walking shoes

Experiencing all four seasons in one day is an ongoing point of humor among locals in Minneapolis. From November through March, expect to bundle up heavily during the cold months – a fluffy winter coat, hat, gloves and a scarf. Spring and fall are a total toss-up, meaning it could snow or feel like summer at any given point. Summer is typically balmy – and everyone makes the most of it – but the occasional breezy day might have you reaching for a long-sleeved shirt.

Whether you stay downtown or in one of the surrounding neighborhoods, there is plenty to see and explore, so comfy walking shoes are a must.

2. Know your neighborhoods

Regardless of which neighborhood you stay in, it’s easy to get around Minneapolis thanks to an extensive public transportation system, including buses and the Light Rail. Downtown Minneapolis typically draws business travelers, although the area also has plenty of nightlife. The neighborhoods of Uptown, North Loop and Northeast are popular picks because of their enticing restaurant and social scenes.

If you love being on the water, consider booking a home or apartment rental near one of the lakes. South Minneapolis has plenty to choose from, and the “Chain of Lakes” comprises three of the most popular: Bde Maka Ska, Lake of the Isles and Lake Harriet. Stroll around the lakes, rent a kayak, catch some local pickup sand volleyball, or take in live music at the Lake Harriet bandshell. If you plan to visit in the warmer part of the year, book accommodations at least a month in advance.

3. Make reservations for upscale dining spots

Award-winning restaurants with art-worthy dishes are a pride point in Minneapolis, where the food scene easily rivals the nation’s biggest cities. To ensure you get a table – and help restaurants prepare for their evening rush – book months in advance for the city’s hottest restaurants. Some tables may be available for same-week reservations, but walk-ins at the city’s upscale spots are hard to find. Restaurants get busy between 6 and 8:30 pm before diners migrate to the bars.

For fine dining, Gavin Kaysen’s Spoon and Stable will surely delight. With a seasonal rotating menu and a beautiful bright interior, it’s a timeless atmosphere with delicious food. Don’t skip dessert; the pastries are as mouth-watering as the main course. For those looking for a romantic dinner, Restaurant Alma indeed delivers. Intimately dim with an extensive wine list, it serves an elegant prix fixe menu.

For a dinner entirely unique to Minneapolis, try the Indigous-owned Owamni by The Sioux Chef. This upscale restaurant has Native American-inspired food made from local ingredients. You’ll find a menu featuring a “decolonized approach,” meaning no dairy, wheat, beef, chicken, pork, cane sugar or other ingredients that aren’t originally from North America. The result is modern interpretations of Indigenous foods, like venison tartare and wild rice dumplings. Owamni won the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2022.

4. Don’t ignore casual dining spots

While Minneapolis has a variety of upscale options, many of this city’s signature dishes can be found at casual locales. Consider the famous “juicy Lucy,” a burger stuffed with molten cheese. If you want to try one of the originals, head to Matt’s Bar, an unassuming dive serving up deliciously hot Jucy Lucy’s (they dropped the i) that even Barack Obama’s had to try in 2014.

If you visit in the warmer months, head to Minnehaha Falls to see the 53-foot waterfall and grab lunch at Sea Salt Eatery. The iconic outdoor quick-serve eatery serves fried Southern classics such as clam fries in Cajun batter and catfish po’boys. Get there early as a line forms quickly. After lunch, stroll over to see the waterfall or climb the stairs to get a closer look.

Mama Safia’s original restaurant burned down during the unrest after George Floyd’s death. With the help of community fundraising, she opened a new one at the Lake Street location. Chef and owner Safia Munye offers some of the best Somali cuisine the Twin Cities has to offer.

Not a meat eater? No sweat. Try Trio Plant-Based on West Lake Street, Minneapolis’ first Black-owned vegan restaurant.

5. Download the Metro Transit app for public transportation

Simple and efficient, the Metro Transit app lets you buy bus and Light Rail tickets from your phone. Rides cost $2 ($2.50 during rush hour), and the app is an easy way to save money and get where you need to go. Simply pay by card via the app and show your digital ticket to the bus driver or Light Rail operator. If you don’t want to use the app, you can still buy tickets in cash on the bus or with cash or card from most Light Rail stations. When using Minneapolis’s Light Rail system, exercise the same amount of caution that you would in any busy public space. Be aware of your surroundings, keep an eye on your possessions, and ask an employee for help if you need it.

Taxis and ride shares are readily available throughout the city.

Minneapolis is known for its music scene and local legends like Prince © Steve Quinlan / Shutterstock

6. Check out which shows and performances will be in town

Minneapolis is no stranger to a hyped-up, sold-out show. Whether concerts or theater performances, the city always gets big-name visitors, and you should find out who will be rolling into town during your visit. Check the calendars of popular music venues such as First Avenue, The Armory, Varsity Theatre and Fine Line Music Cafe. There’s also the Dakota for renowned jazz music, Orchestra Hall for dazzling performances and Cedar Cultural Center, a non-profit aiming to spread cultural appreciation.

Theater buffs should check out the Orpheum Theatre and the Guthrie Theater, which host Broadway shows and classic plays. The State Theatre and Pantages Theatre, located on Hennepin Avenue, are two restored historic theatres that offer one-man acts. Fans of Minneapolis legend Prince can buy tickets to Paisley Park, Prince’s 65,000 square foot home. Buy tickets online beforehand to tour the property or check the event schedule to catch a tribute performance.

7. Minnesota doesn’t charge sales tax on clothing

Save a little room in your suitcase because Minnesota doesn’t have sales tax on clothing or accessories. With the Mall of America only 25 minutes from downtown, it’s worth the trip to be mind-boggled at the over-the-top size of the nation’s biggest shopping mall. Between an aquarium, theme park and too many restaurants to count, it entirely transcends the typical idea of a shopping mall.

8. Understand the concept of “Minnesota nice”

Minnesotans pride themselves on being “Minnesota nice,” a cultural concept asserting that the locals are courteous, friendly and willing to help. Most will agree: Minneapolis is an undeniably friendly city. Don’t be surprised when strangers smile and say hello walking down the street – Minnesotans are big into greetings. When asking for directions, it’s not uncommon for a full-on conversation to blossom.

On the other hand, don’t be afraid to be respectfully direct. While Minnesota nice is a wonderful way of being, confrontation can be tricky. East coasters comfortable with brisk words and telling it like it is will surely notice the differences.

Casual dress is fine in Minneapolis if you're jumping from outdoor activities to dinner at a restaurant © emholk / Getty Images

9. Dressing casual is super common

Casual wear is widely accepted across Minneapolis. People love getting dressed up for dinners and events, but it’s common to see folks wearing sweatshirts and cozy duds while running errands or hanging out in low-key settings. Even on the weekends, jeans with a nice shirt is perfectly acceptable for dinner and a night out on the town. Again, just remember the layers.

10. Join in the much-appreciated art form that is patio culture

As soon as winter’s freeze drops its grip on the city, it’s patio season. While it might seem normal to dine out or grab a beer, Minneapolis locals take their patio season seriously, as it’s only feasible for about half the year. A discernible buzz around town begins when spring’s first few warm days appear. If you’re in town at this time, head to the bars and restaurants with patios for the most sociable experiences.

The skyway corridors of Minneapolis make it easy to get around without bundling up © Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock

11. Use the skyway system when it’s cold

Minneapolis’ skyway system is made up of many above-ground corridors that connect buildings downtown. It’s an impressive feat of engineering, not to mention a complete lifesaver when the low temperatures hurt your face during winter. Throughout downtown, 9.5 miles of skyway corridors connect 80 different city blocks, making it easy to get from A to B without bundling up. Even in the warmer months, it’s an interesting way to walk around.

12. Enjoy what each season has to offer

While many may be put off by the frigid winters, Minneapolis has lots to offer, no matter the temperature.

Winter is a great time to try ice skating at Centennial Parks or The Oval, two rinks just outside Minneapolis proper. The magic and beauty of a snow-filled holiday season brings dazzling light displays around town. Winter is also the perfect time to bundle up and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or coffee in one of Minneapolis’ cafes.

Spring brings warmer temperatures, perfect for exploring local neighborhood hidden gems or walking around one of the many lakes. Baseball fans can take in a game at Target Field.

Summer is the perfect time to spend as much time outdoors as possible. You can hit the rooftop at Brit’s Pub for lawn bowling or take in the 60-plus sculptures at Walker Art’s Minneapolis Sculpture Gardens, a free exhibit open to the public.

Fall brings cooler temperatures again but also beautiful fall colors. Take a hike through Theodore Wirth Regional Park or see the Minnesota Vikings play at U.S. Bank Stadium.

And if you only have a weekend to visit, make the most of your 48 hours. Start by making a reservation at one of the top restaurants in the city. Be sure to visit the chain of lakes if it’s warm, or explore by foot in the North Loop, Northeast or Uptown neighborhoods if it’s cooler. Cap off your weekend with a show at one of Minneapolis's iconic venues.

