Upon mention of Minneapolis, most non-Minnesotans don't have too much to say. "Prince is from there", they might remark, or perhaps "I heard they have a lot of lakes". Both of these things are true, but there's a lot more to Minneapolis beyond the legendary purple-loving artist and glorious lakes. This city has a reputation for its subzero temperature winters, but every season in Minneapolis brings distinct seasonal experiences with plenty of things to do.

Each neighborhood offers something different from the next, with an impressive dining and arts scene throughout the city – plus a whole lot of that "Minnesota nice" that remains a point of pride for locals. Here's a guide for first-time visitors to Minneapolis.

Summer and fall are generally considered the best times of year to visit Minneapolis. Steve Skjold/Shutterstock

When should I go to Minneapolis?

An ever-debated topic, discussing the seasons in Minneapolis can be a joyful exchange or a shared gripe when winter decides to run into the end of April. The obvious answer is summer: patio season is in full swing, Minneapolitans flock to glistening lakes throughout the Twin Cities, and the streets teem with activity whether due to some big-name concert or just because it's a randomly beautiful Tuesday where everyone said "let's go get a beer". Summer is easily, and understandably, the busiest season.

But I'd be remiss to neglect how downright gorgeous fall can be, too. The fresh crunch of autumn leaves on a quiet lakeside path, cozy restaurants adorned with candlelight, and a break from the summer heat – there's so much to love about fall in Minneapolis. With the holiday season approaching fast, it can be busy like summer with equally as blissful weather before the cold arrives.

Things quieten down dramatically after New Year's, with January through March being the quietest. There's still plenty to do in the winter though, between winter sports and a thriving arts and culture scene that spans 365 days of the year.

How much time should I spend in Minneapolis?

A weekend in Minneapolis will give you enough time to check out some of the most frequented areas, sampling the city's restaurant scene while taking in some of the top scenic spots. With four to five days, you can spend more time exploring the city's fabulous lakes and waterways – and with a week or more, you can really get a feel for the entire city and surrounding nature.

Is it easy to get in and around Minneapolis?

Minneapolis has a wonderful network of bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly areas to hang out in, but you'll want to hop in a car or on public transit to get between areas that are further apart from each other. After arriving at Minneapolis-St Paul International airport, you can easily rent a car or hop in a rideshare like Uber or Lyft – but also the Blue Line on the light rail (Minneapolis' metro system) can bring you right to downtown in about 20 minutes. It depends where you're staying; in most areas it's easy to jump on the bus or light rail, but it will take about twice as long compared to driving due to stops and connections.

A stroll over the pedestrianized Stone Arch Bridge offers wonderful views of the city and Mississippi River. Shutterstock

Top things to do in Minneapolis

Check out views from Stone Arch Bridge

Stone Arch Bridge is an emblem of Minneapolis. Once a former railroad bridge, it's since become one of the favorite pedestrian bridges crossing over the Mississippi River from St Anthony Main to downtown. You'll find every type of person here – from tourist to lifelong resident well into their 80s. Do note: the eastern half of the bridge is currently closed for construction until spring 2025.

Walk around a beautiful lake of your choice

The state of Minnesota is dubbed the land of 10,000 lakes and, within that, the city of Minneapolis has over 22 lakes of its own. Among the most popular are Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet, two beloved lakes just southwest of downtown bordering the Uptown and Linden Hills neighborhoods. Further north of that iconic duo, Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake are two quieter neighborhood lakes, surrounded by impressive homes that make for some unique scenery. Some of the state's best lakes are right within city limits – and I highly advise making the most of them.

Catch a show at a famous Minneapolis venue

Minneapolis has a seriously underrated music scene, with both local artists and plenty of famous visitors coming in and out throughout the decades. Check the calendar of the city's most famous venue, First Avenue & 7th Street Entry, or just walk by the iconic star-filled exterior listing the names of all the famous acts who have made history at the venue.

Go to Minnehaha Falls

Minnehaha Falls – a 53ft-tall waterfall shrouded in vegetation – is the last thing you'd expect to find within city limits. This gorgeous waterfall sits pretty in a 193-acre park just southeast of downtown Minneapolis, though the setting makes it feel like you've road tripped somewhere hours away. It's great in all seasons, too – particularly mind boggling when it freezes over and you can walk right around it.

Minnehaha Falls freezes over in the coldest winter months. Fernanda Silva Borges/Getty Images

My favorite thing to do in Minneapolis

One thing I absolutely love doing in Minneapolis – regardless of the season – is exploring the arts scene, particularly in Northeast Minneapolis. The Northeast Minneapolis Arts District is full of artist lofts, galleries, and often open house events. Old warehouses that date back to the early 1900s stand tall today, since converted to creative spaces for painters, ceramicists, photographers, sculptors, and more. Not only will you see some unique creations, you'll also likely meet some very friendly people. I could wander around the Northrup King Building time and time again, taking in all of the present while wondering about its storied past.

I also highly recommend checking out the Walker Art Center, a modern contemporary museum, and the Minneapolis Institute of Art (my personal favorite), which holds artworks that span over 5000 years of history.

How much money do I need for Minneapolis?

Minneapolis isn't as pricey as New York City or Los Angeles – but it can still add up depending on how you like to travel. Although there are countless free things to do in Minneapolis, expect to spend a decent amount if you're into nice dinners and drinks out. Visiting on the cheap, however, is definitely doable if you want to spend most of your time by the lakes or other free (and amazing) attractions. While it can shift a bit depending on the season, expect these average costs:

Basic hotel room: $85–100

Upscale hotel room: $185–250

Airbnb (private room): $40–70

Airbnb (entire home): $80–130

Public transport ticket: $2 for non-rush hour, $2.50 for rush hour

Coffee: $4–8 depending on how fancy your coffee is

Sandwich: $8–12

Simple dinner: $15–25 per person

Fancy dinner: $60 per person

Beer/pint at the bar: $5–7

Cocktail: $15–20

What should I pack for Minneapolis?

If there's one thing you need to know about packing for a trip to Minneapolis, it can be described in one word: layers. Bring layered clothing options, because in this city, it's not uncommon for the temperature to swing 30ºF or more in either direction throughout one day. Also, everyone's pretty casual here. Dress nice for a fancy event or dinner, but otherwise, just be comfy.

Do I need reservations for dinner in Minneapolis?

It's a good idea to make reservations if you're heading out for dinner in Minneapolis, especially on the weekend. Certain restaurants get popular with the seasons or when they're brand new, which can make finding a table tricky if you don't plan ahead.

What should I buy in Minneapolis?

Not only does Minnesota have the nation's largest mall (shout out Mall of America), it also has 0% sales tax on clothing – making it all the more enticing to basically redo your entire wardrobe. Do with that information whatever you please.