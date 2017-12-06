Minneapolis Riverwalk Food Tour

Your food tour along the river in Minneapolis starts at Gold Medal Park, where you'll meet your guide. You'll be introduced to a variety of culinary highlights in the city as you sample dishes at the first Thai restaurant in Minnesota, drink regionally brewed craft beer along the oldest street in Minneapolis, and enjoy a local favorite—cheese curds. Taste pasta at a eatery in the historical Chase building, sample homemade gelato, and nosh on savory European-style baked bread as your stroll through the farmers' market.In addition to food tastings, you'll also visit the Mill City Museum, stroll by the Guthrie, and admire views of St. Anthony Falls as you cross the Mississippi River on the Stone Arch Bridge into historical St. Anthony on Main. Learn about the history of both these neighborhoods, and enjoy chatting with other food-loving participants. By the end of the tour, you'll have an appreciation for these distinct districts that some visitors never see.Example tasting menu (subject to change): Unique mouth watering pasta with an amazing atmosphere You haven't been to Minnesota until you've tried the Cheese Curds! Dessert from a local chef Nominated for the James Beard award and featured on many baking TV shows Authentic fresh Thai spring roll from the first Thai restaurant in Minnesota Variety of Minnesota brewed craft beers (non-alcoholic tastings available) Delicious and most popular Thai dish, you better eat it all, you don't want to enrage the "God of Rice" Gelato that is sure to please your taste buds Gooey cheese-bread made from a local bakery Award winning coffee including local favorite Noreast Mud (only in private tours) Please note: Some tastings are only available on specific tour dates. Market is closed for Thursday tours. Tastings subject to change without notice. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated. The Mill City Museum is closed on Thursday evenings.