Historic Northeast Minneapolis Food Tour
A food tasting and cultural walking tour is an ideal way to experience all a neighborhood has to offer. Explore the Minneapolis riverfront, in one of many Northeast Minneapolis neighborhoods, stopping at six restaurants along the way. Walk through Nicollet Island and stroll along the length of the Mississippi River, where Minneapolis began. This route also includes a visit to historic Chute Square, and the oldest continuously running Catholic church in Minneapolis.Get an insider's view of each food stop. Enjoy local favorites including sausages (also served at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins), authentic Neapolitan pizza, traditional Greek desserts, and local cheeses. Also, try dumplings from two separate cultures and locally made gelato. Along the way, see examples of the oldest architecture in Minnesota. Experience public art and neighborhood finds. Learn about the historic role of the Mississippi River, and influential Minnesotans. An enthusiastic and knowledgeable tour guide delights in creating entertaining and memorable experiences.
Minneapolis Brewery Tour
Join other craft beer lovers for an all-inclusive craft beer tasting tour. This is the most popular tour option and a great way to learn more about Minneapolis, taste great local craft beers, and experience Minnesota’s unique craft beer culture. At each brewery stop, there will be an opportunity to taste flagship beers, as well as some new craft beer creations and seasonal specials. Depending on what day you want to explore, you will stop at the following breweries: Boom Island Brewing, 612Brew, Northgate Brewing, Bauhaus Brew Labs, Dangerous Man, Sociable Cider Werks, Fulton Brewing, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Insight Brewing Company, Modist Brewing, Norhbound BrewCo and Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. The tour lasts approximately 3-hours, with 45 to 50 minutes at each brewery.
Craft Brewery Tour of Minneapolis
Beer lovers hop on-board the trolley! You will se the best the local brewery scene has to offer – the tours are fun, safe, and affordable for all! Go to more breweries to taste more beer so you can experience more of the brewery scene in Minneapolis! The guides will share their deep knowledge of each brewery and the history of the Twin Cities while also providing personalized tasting recommendations. The tours are priced so you can join time and again - you can visit different breweries each day, book multiple tours to visit more breweries!You are transported in a minibus and will be taken to taste the town. Meet your guide in the parking lot of 56 Brewing. Tours begin with a facility tour and samples at 56 Brewing. From there you visit three additional breweries and receive a token for a beer at each stop. Thursday56 BrewingBauhaus Brew LabsInsight Brewing CoHeadFlyer BrewingFriday56 BrewingAble BrewingInbound BrewingClockwerks BrewingSaturday56 BrewingDangerous Man Brewing CoSisyphus BrewingUtepils BrewingSunday56 BrewingBoom Island Brewing CoModist Brewing CoLakes and LegendsHistoric Downtown Walking TourModist Brewing CoFulton BreweryClockwerks Brewing
Minneapolis Riverwalk Food Tour
Your food tour along the river in Minneapolis starts at Gold Medal Park, where you'll meet your guide. You'll be introduced to a variety of culinary highlights in the city as you sample dishes at the first Thai restaurant in Minnesota, drink regionally brewed craft beer along the oldest street in Minneapolis, and enjoy a local favorite—cheese curds. Taste pasta at a eatery in the historical Chase building, sample homemade gelato, and nosh on savory European-style baked bread as your stroll through the farmers' market.In addition to food tastings, you'll also visit the Mill City Museum, stroll by the Guthrie, and admire views of St. Anthony Falls as you cross the Mississippi River on the Stone Arch Bridge into historical St. Anthony on Main. Learn about the history of both these neighborhoods, and enjoy chatting with other food-loving participants. By the end of the tour, you'll have an appreciation for these distinct districts that some visitors never see.Example tasting menu (subject to change): Unique mouth watering pasta with an amazing atmosphere You haven't been to Minnesota until you've tried the Cheese Curds! Dessert from a local chef Nominated for the James Beard award and featured on many baking TV shows Authentic fresh Thai spring roll from the first Thai restaurant in Minnesota Variety of Minnesota brewed craft beers (non-alcoholic tastings available) Delicious and most popular Thai dish, you better eat it all, you don't want to enrage the "God of Rice" Gelato that is sure to please your taste buds Gooey cheese-bread made from a local bakery Award winning coffee including local favorite Noreast Mud (only in private tours) Please note: Some tastings are only available on specific tour dates. Market is closed for Thursday tours. Tastings subject to change without notice. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated. The Mill City Museum is closed on Thursday evenings.
Hard Rock Cafe Mall of America
Back in 1971, Americans Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton opened the first Hard Rock Cafe in London. Their landlord didn’t think they could pull it off, so he granted them a three-month lease. How wrong that landlord was. Today, the franchise - which includes cafes, casinos and hotels - can be found in more than 63 countries. The franchise owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, and you can see it on display at its locations around the globe. Enjoy a prix-fixe menu at the Hard Rock Cafe at Mall of America, Minneapolis. Each meal comes with a dessert and your choice of tea, coffee or soda. See the Sample Menu below for entrée options.ACOUSTIC Main entrée: Choice of any Hard Rock signature burger, hickory smokehouse sandwich or Texan, entrée salad or sandwich from the menu* Choice of soft drink, coffee or tea Chef’s Dessert *Restrictions apply ELECTRICChoice of main course, soft drink and dessert: Steak, chicken or shrimp fajitas Grilled salmon Any Hard Rock signature burger or sandwich Smokehouse hickory chicken, ribs or duo platter Twisted Mac, chicken and cheese Please note: menu items are subject to change without notice.
Indoor Minneapolis Skyway Food Tour
We will stroll through the "Broadway" Theatre District and enjoy VIP service as we visit some of the newest and hottest award winning restaurants downtown has to offer. The tour includes seeing the Minneapolis skyscraper that was modeled after the Washington Monument and visiting the famous Statue of Mary Richards tossing her hat. Along the way we will also visit quaint eateries that have pride in local ownership; including a favorite since 1932. You will participate in tea sampling and learn the secrets behind the great food you are enjoying. You'll leave the tour with a tasty experience of some of the best food finds Minneapolis has to offer all while learning history of downtown and soaking in the local culture.Tastings: Ham and Pear Crisp Sandwich with fresh home-made chips from the restaurant that has "damn good food"! All about sourcing local with a hummus plater featuring grilled flatbread, veggie crudo, white bean, sweet potato hummus with pimento goat cheese Deliciously sweet and salty popular Chicago Mix® popcorn Fresh and melt in your mouth Rotisserie Chicken Wings in maple glaze made with pure maple syrup, lemon juice, fresh ginger, and Sriracha Fine chocolates to be savored Fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy thai chili sauce, served with Ginger Citrus Sauce with Locally brewed Minnesota craft beer (optional non-alcoholic tastings available) Featured on the Cooking Channel Unique Sweets - Bourbon Whiskey Caramel Donut Bread Pudding Loaf Please specify any dietary restrictions in the Special Requirements field at the time of checkout *Tastings subject to change without notice. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated.