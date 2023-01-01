After Prince died in 2016, his family opened his 65,000-sq-ft home to the public for tours. Fans have been streaming to the mod, boxy white mansion ever since. It's a must-see if you're a devotee of the Purple One. The general walk-through takes 70 minutes and covers Prince’s recording studios, concert hall, rehearsal rooms, wardrobe, instruments and more. Tickets are available online and in advance only. Prices are cheaper the earlier you buy. More expensive VIP and nighttime tours are also offered.

No photos or video allowed inside. Paisley Park is about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis.