Sea Life Minnesota

The state's largest aquarium – brimming with sharks, jellyfish and stingrays – is in the Mall of America. Combination passes with the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park and other attractions are available to save money; tickets bought through the website are cheaper than at the door.

  • Walker Art Center.

    Walker Art Center

    8.21 MILES

    The first-class art center has a strong permanent collection of 20th-century art and photography, including big-name US painters and great US pop art. On…

  • Hare on Bell on Portland Stone Piers, Sculpture Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

    8.31 MILES

    This 19-acre green space, studded with contemporary works such as the oft-photographed Spoonbridge & Cherry by Claes Oldenburg, sits beside the Walker Art…

  • Main entrance to Minneapolis Institute of Arts, fine arts museum in Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Midwest, USA

    Minneapolis Institute of Art

    7.37 MILES

    This museum is a huge trove housing a veritable history of art. The modern and contemporary collections will astonish, while the Asian galleries (2nd…

  • The Frederick Weisman Art Museum, the stainless steel structure by architect Frank Gehry, on the University of Minnesota campus - Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota

    Weisman Art Museum

    8.19 MILES

    The Weisman, which occupies a swooping silver structure by architect Frank Gehry, is a university (and city) highlight. The airy main galleries hold cool…

  • Endless Bridge

    Endless Bridge

    8.56 MILES

    Head inside the cobalt-blue Guthrie Theater and make your way up the escalator to the Endless Bridge, a far-out cantilevered walkway overlooking the…

  • Paisley Park

    Paisley Park

    15.72 MILES

    After Prince died in 2016, his family opened his 65,000-sq-ft home to the public for tours. Fans have been streaming to the mod, boxy white mansion ever…

  • 405090 10: The Statue Honoring Mary Tyler Moore Was Unveiled May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". (Photo By Mike Ekern/Getty Images)

    Mary Tyler Moore Statue

    8.58 MILES

    The late, great Mary Tyler Moore (of '70s TV fame) put Minneapolis on the pop-culture map. The spot, at the corner of 7th St S and Nicollet Mall, where…

  • Valleyfair

    Valleyfair

    11.44 MILES

    If the rides at the Mall of America aren't enough, drive out to this full-scale amusement and water park 22 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Shakopee…

