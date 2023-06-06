Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography/Getty Images
Minneapolis is the biggest and artsiest town on the prairie, with all the trimmings of progressive prosperity – swank art museums, rowdy rock clubs, organic and ethnic eateries, and edgy theaters. It's always happenin', even in winter. And here's the bonus: folks are attitude-free and the embodiment of 'Minnesota Nice.' Count how many times they tell you to 'Have a great day,' come rain, shine or snow.
Minneapolis
The first-class art center has a strong permanent collection of 20th-century art and photography, including big-name US painters and great US pop art. On…
Minneapolis
This 19-acre green space, studded with contemporary works such as the oft-photographed Spoonbridge & Cherry by Claes Oldenburg, sits beside the Walker Art…
Minneapolis
This museum is a huge trove housing a veritable history of art. The modern and contemporary collections will astonish, while the Asian galleries (2nd…
Minneapolis
The Weisman, which occupies a swooping silver structure by architect Frank Gehry, is a university (and city) highlight. The airy main galleries hold cool…
Minneapolis
Head inside the cobalt-blue Guthrie Theater and make your way up the escalator to the Endless Bridge, a far-out cantilevered walkway overlooking the…
Minneapolis
This is one of the USA's largest campuses, with some 50,000 students. Most of the campus is in the East Bank neighborhood. Washington Ave SE and Oak St SE…
Minneapolis
After Prince died in 2016, his family opened his 65,000-sq-ft home to the public for tours. Fans have been streaming to the mod, boxy white mansion ever…
Minneapolis
The late, great Mary Tyler Moore (of '70s TV fame) put Minneapolis on the pop-culture map. The spot, at the corner of 7th St S and Nicollet Mall, where…
Best Time to Visit
A city of contrasts, Minneapolis transforms across each different season. Here’s a guide on when to visit Minneapolis depending on what you’re looking for.Read article
Things to Know
Here’s what you need to know before visiting Minneapolis, from braving the icy winters to navigating public transportation.Read article
Transportation
Navigate Minneapolis on foot, bicycle, car, rideshare or via public transportation. This city’s easy-to-learn infrastructure makes it quick to get around.Read article
Free Things to Do
Minneapolis is a fiercely creative, passionate city, and there's plenty to enjoy for free, from parks to top-class museums. Here are our top picks.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
It's easy to hop around Minneapolis’ distinct districts, picking out your favorite spots in each. Here's a guide to the best neighborhoods in Minneapolis.Read article
Day Trips
From the headwaters of the Mississippi to the birthplace of Bob Dylan, there's a lot you can see within three hours of Minneapolis - even in the winter.Read article
Money and Costs
More affordable than coastal cities but with the same metropolitan joys, visiting Minneapolis on a budget doesn’t hinder your experience at all.Read article
Destination PracticalitiesHere are 12 top things to know before you visit Minneapolis
Nov 15, 2024 • 9 min read
Sep 11, 2024 • 6 min read
Jun 15, 2022 • 7 min read
Mar 14, 2022 • 6 min read
Feb 19, 2022 • 5 min read
Jan 29, 2022 • 7 min read
Jan 20, 2022 • 8 min read
Dec 10, 2021 • 11 min read
Oct 20, 2021 • 6 min read
in partnership with getyourguide