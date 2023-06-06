Minneapolis

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aerial view of Minneapolis and St. Anthony Falls at dusk

© Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography/Getty Images

Overview

Minneapolis is the biggest and artsiest town on the prairie, with all the trimmings of progressive prosperity – swank art museums, rowdy rock clubs, organic and ethnic eateries, and edgy theaters. It's always happenin', even in winter. And here's the bonus: folks are attitude-free and the embodiment of 'Minnesota Nice.' Count how many times they tell you to 'Have a great day,' come rain, shine or snow.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Walker Art Center.

    Walker Art Center

    Minneapolis

    The first-class art center has a strong permanent collection of 20th-century art and photography, including big-name US painters and great US pop art. On…

  • Hare on Bell on Portland Stone Piers, Sculpture Garden, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

    Minneapolis

    This 19-acre green space, studded with contemporary works such as the oft-photographed Spoonbridge & Cherry by Claes Oldenburg, sits beside the Walker Art…

  • Main entrance to Minneapolis Institute of Arts, fine arts museum in Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Midwest, USA

    Minneapolis Institute of Art

    Minneapolis

    This museum is a huge trove housing a veritable history of art. The modern and contemporary collections will astonish, while the Asian galleries (2nd…

  • The Frederick Weisman Art Museum, the stainless steel structure by architect Frank Gehry, on the University of Minnesota campus - Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota

    Weisman Art Museum

    Minneapolis

    The Weisman, which occupies a swooping silver structure by architect Frank Gehry, is a university (and city) highlight. The airy main galleries hold cool…

  • Endless Bridge

    Endless Bridge

    Minneapolis

    Head inside the cobalt-blue Guthrie Theater and make your way up the escalator to the Endless Bridge, a far-out cantilevered walkway overlooking the…

  • DY5FWE USA, Minnesota, Minneapolis, skyline from the University of Minnesota

    University of Minnesota

    Minneapolis

    This is one of the USA's largest campuses, with some 50,000 students. Most of the campus is in the East Bank neighborhood. Washington Ave SE and Oak St SE…

  • Paisley Park

    Paisley Park

    Minneapolis

    After Prince died in 2016, his family opened his 65,000-sq-ft home to the public for tours. Fans have been streaming to the mod, boxy white mansion ever…

  • 405090 10: The Statue Honoring Mary Tyler Moore Was Unveiled May 8, 2002 In Minneapolis, Mn. The Statue Depicts Moore Tossing Her Tam (Hat) From The Opening Credits Of The "The Mary Tyler Moore Show". (Photo By Mike Ekern/Getty Images)

    Mary Tyler Moore Statue

    Minneapolis

    The late, great Mary Tyler Moore (of '70s TV fame) put Minneapolis on the pop-culture map. The spot, at the corner of 7th St S and Nicollet Mall, where…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Time to Visit

A city of contrasts, Minneapolis transforms across each different season. Here’s a guide on when to visit Minneapolis depending on what you’re looking for.

Read article

Things to Know

Here’s what you need to know before visiting Minneapolis, from braving the icy winters to navigating public transportation.

Read article

Transportation

Navigate Minneapolis on foot, bicycle, car, rideshare or via public transportation. This city’s easy-to-learn infrastructure makes it quick to get around.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Minneapolis is a fiercely creative, passionate city, and there's plenty to enjoy for free, from parks to top-class museums. Here are our top picks.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

It's easy to hop around Minneapolis’ distinct districts, picking out your favorite spots in each. Here's a guide to the best neighborhoods in Minneapolis.

Read article

Day Trips

From the headwaters of the Mississippi to the birthplace of Bob Dylan, there's a lot you can see within three hours of Minneapolis - even in the winter.

Read article

Money and Costs

More affordable than coastal cities but with the same metropolitan joys, visiting Minneapolis on a budget doesn’t hinder your experience at all.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FALL 2018 - A Twilight Shot of Photographers Enjoying the View of the Minneapolis Skyline from Tower Hill Park; © Sam Wagner/ Shutterstock

Destination Practicalities

Here are 12 top things to know before you visit Minneapolis

Nov 15, 2024 • 9 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Minneapolis