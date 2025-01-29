The gorgeous Andaman Islands are nearly 1370km (850 miles) from mainland India and one of the remotest corners of this vast nation. They are also well worth the journey! Astounding crystal-clear waters lap the coast of these tropical, forested islands, loved for their shimmering, pristine beaches, exceptional diving sites and glorious sunsets.

The island of North Andaman is known for its rugged landscapes, remote charm and attractions such as Diglipur township, sandbar-linked Ross Island and Smith Island, and Kalipur Beach, which is famous for nesting turtles.

In contrast, South Andaman is the archipelago’s administrative and cultural hub, home to the capital Port Blair, historic landmarks and popular tourist destinations such as Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) – two of the Andamans’ top diving and relaxation havens.

Despite the hype, there’s still a deliciously undeveloped vibe to lie back and absorb – the longer you can stay, the better. Although doing nothing but enjoying the views is perfectly acceptable when visiting this slice of unspoiled paradise, if you’re going to travel all this way, here are the best things to do in the Andaman Islands.

The Cellular Jail in Port Blair is a reminder of harsh British rule in the Andaman Islands. Ron Ramtang/Shutterstock

1. Experience the solemnity of Port Blair’s Cellular Jail

A symbol of India’s long struggle for independence from the British Empire, the Cellular Jail in Port Blair is a national monument that draws visitors from across the country. It’s an important, moving place to visit. Three lengthy wings of this imposing panopticon prison remain intact, designed to allow warders to keep a constant eye on the prisoners held here.

Names of imprisoned Indian freedom fighters line the walls of the observation tower, listed by the state where they were arrested before being brought here and incarcerated – or in some cases, tortured and executed, as the gallows here will remind you. The popular Cellular Jail Sound & Light Show brings these tragic stories alive in the prison’s courtyard.

Planning tip: Grab tickets from the entrance booth for the English-language show at 6:50pm (only in peak season).

2. Wander the historic relics of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep (Ross Island)

A 10-minute boat ride from Port Blair’s Aberdeen Jetty, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep (renamed from its colonial-era moniker, Ross Island) is as picturesque as it is eerie. The British officers in charge of the Cellular Jail and all the horrors that went on there lived on this island, which they left abruptly when the Japanese occupied the Andamans in 1942.

The settlement’s church, houses, ballroom, power station and swimming pool are today overgrown, choked by the twisting roots of ficus trees. The only residents here are hundreds of deer, first introduced by the hunt-loving British military.

Planning tip: Hire a guide to better understand the island’s deep historical significance and arrive early in the day to explore before the afternoon heat builds.

Exploring the mangroves by kayak is a magical Andaman experience. goran_safarek/Shutterstock

3. Paddle through Flat Bay’s mangroves

While other Andaman Islands hog the kayaking limelight, locals know that the best paddling experience in the archipelago can be found right in Port Blair. Join a guided kayak tour with the Noble family at Andaman Homestay for a truly peaceful and unique experience of the waterways in the lush, dense mangroves of Flat Bay, to the west of Port Blair’s old center.

The serenity of the waterways contributes to an almost meditative experience. Sink into your time on the water and enjoy 90 blissful minutes of absorbing the sounds of birdsong and the sea lapping up to the tree roots and sandbanks.

Something you’ll remember forever is the opportunity to do some seed planting. If your guide spots pods of floating seeds as you glide past, they’ll scoop them up so you can sow them in the mangrove forest, adding new life to the dense vegetation.

Planning tip: If you’re a more experienced kayaker, book a night trip to witness the bay’s magnificent bioluminescence, created by neon blue plankton growing under the surface.

4. Unwind in the village of Chidiya Tapu

About 25km (15 miles) south of Port Blair, the tiny hamlet of Chidiya Tapu pulls in a day-tripping crowd from Port Blair for a reason: It’s one of the most idyllic corners of South Andaman. Chidiya Tapu is popular for bird watching and vibrant sunsets, but Andaman locals also know it as a great spot to immerse yourself in the islands’ diving scene. Two highly reputable dive centers – Lacadives and Infinity Scuba – run trips to top dive sites such as Corruption Rock and the wreck of a WWII British minesweeper.

Planning tip: Chidiya Tapu’s easterly neighbor, Munda Pahar, offers a peaceful slice of unspoiled nature beside a silver-sand beach. However, note that swimming here is banned due to the presence of saltwater crocodiles.

5. Surf the swells of Little Andaman

Little Andaman, eight hours south of Port Blair, has a very small tourism scene, which is not surprising given that it’s quite a commitment to get here. It does, however, have an under-the-radar, nascent surfing culture for a few months of the year.

The swell here isn’t blocked by the Nicobar Islands that sit a little to the southeast, and if you are an experienced surfer, Little Andaman offers the best waves in the archipelago, with powerful swells brewing from the southwest.

The surf scene is low-key partly because surfers want to keep it that way. The local government does little to promote surfing here either – probably due to the lingering possibility of crocodiles appearing.

Planning tip: Ferries to Little Andaman dock in Hut Bay, which is dotted with small homestays, most of which rent out surfboards (long, short and bodyboards). The surf season runs from February to late April, when the monsoon rains roll in.

Kalipur Beach is visited by four species of sea turtles from November to February. Surabhi Surendra/Shutterstock

6. Witness turtle nesting at Kalipur Beach

Just 18km (11 miles) southeast of Diglipur, the capital of North Andaman, Kalipur Beach is where you’ll likely want to base yourself. This white-sand beach is home to a world-famous turtle-nesting site, where olive ridley, leatherback, hawksbill and green turtles gather to breed and lay eggs between November and February, under the watchful eye of the local Forestry Department.

During the laying season, forestry officials lead midnight tours along the starlit beach to see these incredible creatures laying their eggs – an experience that will stay with you long after leaving these tropical islands.

Planning tip: It’s quite a trek to reach the nesting site at Kalipur Beach, and only infrared lights are permitted, so be sure to go with the official government officers.

7. Snorkel off the sandbar linking Ross and Smith Islands

Diglipur’s other star attractions are nearby Ross Island and Smith Island, linked by an idyllic tropical sandbar. Hop on a speedy vessel that whizzes from Diglipur’s Arial Bay Jetty to reach the famous twin islands in just 25 minutes.

The sandbar linking these stunning islets appears at low tide. As well as being wildly picturesque, the islands are also a brilliant place to wade in for a spot of snorkeling, being home to stretches of incredible, vibrant coral reefs.

Planning tip: You’ll need a special pass to visit the islands, which can be obtained from the local Forestry Department (or ask your driver or guide to sort it for you).

8. Drive along the Andaman Trunk Road

Getting to North Andaman from Port Blair is no mean feat. The government-run ferries are irregular and at the whim of the weather, so islanders will tell you the road is the way to go. Charter a vehicle and head north along the Andaman Trunk Road (ATR) for two hours, then take the ferry to the island of Barantang. Here, you can pop inside the limestone caves then take a mangrove boat ride and stop by the so-called "mud volcano” – worth a look if you’re passing.

A further three hours north, stop at Moricedera Beach, a great place to admire the blues of the ocean and have a prepacked picnic. A 10-minute drive further along the coast takes you to the mangrove walkway at Dhani Nallah, which leads through the dense greenery to the beach, a famous hatching ground for sea turtles.

Planning tip: All tourists have to employ a driver to accompany them on the ATR. For the safety of the Jarawa people who live in the region, it is illegal to stop and communicate with people along the route.

Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) is the most popular dive destination in the Andaman Islands. James R D Scott/Getty Images

9. Dive into the depths off Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)

While it’s not the only island to head to for diving in the Andamans, Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island) is undeniably the most popular. It’s well-known for underwater adventures thanks to famous marine biologist and godfather of scuba diving, Jacques Cousteau.

He visited the island in 1989, making a TV documentary that focused on the underwater wonders of the Andamans, called Invisible Islands. While here, he discovered the dive site known as the Ledge, the edges of which lead down into deeper waters where larger fish such as tuna, barracuda and marbled stingrays live. The currents at this site allow for drift diving if you’re an experienced diver.

The site is too large to take in on one dive, so dive centers will invite you to choose one of several locations. There are flat coral gardens populated by schools of fusilier, surgeonfish and snappers, with the occasional turtle, moray eel or giant grouper making an appearance. Or you could choose Dixon’s Pinnacle or Pilot Reef, with colorful soft coral.

Other options include South Button for macro dives and rock formations, the Wall for soft coral and night dives, and Jackson’s Bar or Johnny’s Gorge for deeper dives with schools of snappers, sharks, rays and turtles.

Planning tip: It’s important to select a top-quality dive center that is a PADI or SSI member; Barefoot Scuba is one reliable operator. Buy reef-safe, biodegradable sunscreen before your trip – it’s hard to come by in the islands.

10. Take a nighttime nature tour on Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)

There’s a host of thrilling nature tours to enjoy on Swaraj Dweep, from family-friendly rock-pooling walks to more intrepid night walks, where guides lead you through the rainforest to look for nocturnal animals.

You can hire a guide through your hotel, but none are more knowledgeable than Nariman Vazifdar, the island’s resident reptile conservationist and wildlife consultant. He will happily share the island’s animal secrets with you – just be sure to message him in advance.

11. Seek bioluminescence by kayak

One of the most popular activities on Swaraj Dweep is kayaking in search of bioluminescent plankton, the ocean’s answer to the northern lights. The bright electric blues will blow your mind.

But don’t expect serenity – with 25 kayaking companies operating on Swaraj Dweep and only one small mangrove area, peak season can be something of a gridlock on the narrow waterways. Aim for the shoulder season, or go on your own bioluminescence search in Port Blair, where the mangroves are more private and peaceful.

Planning tip: Trips are currently banned later in the evening due to potential crocodile encounters in the mangroves. Stick with one of the four PADI/SSI dive centers whose professional staff will take you out at the safer time of 4am.

An amazing variety of birds live in the Andaman Islands. Neil Bowman/Shutterstock

12. Spot rare birds on Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)

Whether you’re an experienced twitcher or a novice with a casual interest in all things avian, Swaraj Dweep is a great spot to embrace your inner birdwatcher. Over 270 species live on the island, approximately 100 of which are endemic.

As it’s such a peaceful and relatively undeveloped island, you’ll see colorful plumage whizzing by wherever you turn. Hold your binoculars steady and hope for sightings of white-throated kingfishers, white-bellied sea eagles, Andaman serpent eagles and Eurasian curlews. In the evening, look out for Andaman scops owls, oriental scops owls, Andaman boobook owls and Hume’s boobook owls.

Planning tip: To learn more about these winged wonders, join one of the excellent birdwatching tours run by resorts and naturalists on the island. These usually start at 5:30am or 6:30pm; ask where you’re staying for recommendations.

13. Relax on dreamy beaches on Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)

Havelock is home to some of the most stunning beaches in India. You’ll marvel at Radhanagar Beach and its sprawling white sands lapped by bright blue water; it gets busy come sunset, so head to the east end of the sand to snorkel with turtles away from the crowds.

At the northwest end of the beach, Neil’s Cove is stunning and secluded – a sandy nook that is utterly idyllic and quiet all day. Check with locals if it’s a good day to swim here, as sea swells whip up and the occasional croc has been seen in the area.

Head to the beach at Kalapathar on the opposite side of the island for sunrise. It’s an ideal stretch for serene walks all day, with fallen trees dotting the length of the sand, but the lagoon has a very rocky floor, so only swim at high tide.

Lastly, there’s action-packed Elephant Beach, once famous for its swimming elephants. The elephants have gone, but the rumpus certainly has not. This is the only beach on the island where jet skis, paddle boats and other water sports are allowed.

Planning tip: Check the timing of the tides at Neil’s Cove and Kalapathar before swimming, and avoid entering the water if crocodiles have been sighted.

14. Discover dugongs at Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island)

An hour from Havelock, charming Shaheed Dweep (renamed from its British-era name of Neil Island in 2018, though it’s not catching on locally) is the more laidback of the islands, popular with long-stay travelers.

Here, one of the rarest mammals in the ocean, the dugong (also known as the sea cow) can be seen grazing on marine grass. Around 200 of them live in the waters around the southern islands of the Andamans.

Your best chance of seeing one – locals say there’s a 30% chance – is joining Dive Tribe, India Scuba or Dive India for a diving or snorkeling trip off the northern shores of the island, where seagrass flourishes.

Similar to manatees, these slow-moving creatures are an incredible sight to behold. Should you encounter one, slow your movements to the same pace as theirs and savor the moment. Some divers say you can feel your heart beat in time with the peaceful dugongs.

Planning tip: Book dives well in advance, as just a few dive centers operate here.

Lakshmanpur Beach 2 on Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) is famed for its natural rock arches. Viktorishy/Shutterstock

15. Marvel at the natural bridges on Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island)

Wandering down the limestone steps leading to Lakshmanpur Beach 2 on Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) won't prepare you for the wow factor of the two breathtaking rock formations that await you as you turn the corner. Lush green vegetation that gives off seaside “Jurassic Park” vibes tops the first natural rock arch, the busier of the two.

Crowds here pose for selfies and marvel at the sea life in the rock pools. Venture a couple hundred feet further along the beach to the second natural bridge, which you’ll likely have to yourself.

Planning tip: Both arches are only accessible at low tide and hiring a guide is advisable to learn about the intertidal flora and fauna.

16. Stargaze on Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island)

You can go stargazing on Shaheed Dweep led by expert astronomers from the Habitat Institute, the in-house activity center at the SeaShell Samssara resort. You don’t have to be a guest to join this dazzling experience on the island’s helipad field, where you’ll enjoy a wide and unobstructed view of the night sky.

Their reflecting Newtonian telescope is wheeled over and staff explain the wonders of the Southern Hemisphere, from Saturn with its moons and rings to the constellations and our moon. Most interestingly, astronomers will tell you about the different uses of the stars in this hemisphere, where mariners adopt Orion rather than the North Star to navigate at night.

Planning tip: Bring a blanket or reclining chair for added comfort during the stargazing sessions.

This article was adapted from the India guidebook.