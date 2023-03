Like lovely tropical counterweights, the twin islands of Smith and Ross are connected by a slender, dazzlingly white sandbar, and are up there with the best in the Andamans for both swimming and snorkelling.

No permits are required for Smith, which is accessed by boat (₹5000 per boat, fits five people) from Aerial Bay, 4km southwest. Theoretically you need a permit for Ross (Indian/foreigner ₹75/1000) once you're on Smith, but as it’s walkable from Smith, permits sometimes aren’t checked.