Alfred Caves

Andaman Islands

These isolated limestone caves, around 20km southeast of Diglipur, are known for being where hawabills (swiftlets) make their highly prized edible nests. Same-day permits (free) are available at Ramnagar beach, from where it's roughly an hour's guided jungle trek (₹500 to ₹1000). Visiting arrangements may change; ask locally.

