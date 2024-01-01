Alfred Caves

These isolated limestone caves, around 20km southeast of Diglipur, are known for being where hawabills (swiftlets) make their highly prized edible nests. Same-day permits (free) are available at Ramnagar beach, from where it's roughly an hour's guided jungle trek (₹500 to ₹1000). Visiting arrangements may change; ask locally.
Nearby Andaman Islands attractions
