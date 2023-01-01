Along the island's northwest coastline, the alabaster sands of Elephant Beach, a popular snorkelling spot, are reached by a 40-minute, 1.8km walk through a muddy elephant-logging trail. The path is well signposted off the cross-island road, 7.5km southwest of Havelock's jetty, but turns to bog if it has been raining.

At high tide the beach is also impossible to reach – ask locally for more information. Lots of snorkelling charters, and even jet skis, banana boats and a 'sea walk', converge here, so it can be a bit of a circus. Head over for around 6am for a better chance of having the place to yourself.