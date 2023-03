One of India’s (and indeed Asia's) most fabulous and famous stretches of sand: a beautiful bleach-blonde curve of powdery sugar fronted by perfectly spiralled aqua waves, all fringed by lush native forest. It’s on the northwest side of the island, 11km southwest of the jetty.

Visit early morning to avoid the heat and crowds; sunsets are, predictably, hugely popular. The further you walk from the main entry and stalls, the more privacy you’ll get. There are just a few exclusive resorts here.