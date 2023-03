The first main stop of interest as you travel north is Baratang's limestone caves, 90km north of Port Blair. After crossing from South Andaman to Baratang Island by vehicle ferry, it’s a scenic 45-minute boat trip (return per person ₹700) from the jetty to the caves through mangrove forest. Free permits are required, organised at the jetty.

You can also hire a private boat (₹3500 to ₹7000) at the jetty from 6.30am to 1pm.