Port Blair's engaging anthropology museum provides a thorough and sympathetic portrait of the islands’ indigenous tribal communities. The glass display cases may seem old school, but they don’t feel anywhere near as ancient as the simple geometric patterns etched into a Jarawa chest guard, the skull left in a Sentinelese lean-to, the Andamanese shell waist girdle, or the totemic spirits represented by Nicobarese shamanic sculptures. No photography.