4-Night Andaman Islands Tour including Havelock, Neil and Ross Islands

Day 1: Arrival - Port Blair - Cellular Jail - Light and Sound ShowUpon arrival to Veer Savarkar International Airport (Port Blair Airport) or cruise port terminal, you will be picked up and transferred to the hotel to get some rest. Later in the afternoon you will visit Cellular Jail, which was built in 1906 by the British and served as a jail to freedom-fighters. It will be followed by a light and sound show. You will stay overnight at the hotel. Day 2: Port Blair – Neil Island (B)After breakfast you will head to Neil Islands (flight). Upon arrival you will be met by your representative and head to your resort. In the afternoon you will take a trip to Bharatpura beach. Overnight stay will be at your hotel.Day 3: Neil Island – Havelock (B)After breakfast you will transfer to the airport and head to Havelock Island, to board a cruise connecting the two islands. Its clear waters are rated among the best in the world for snorkelling and scuba-diving and almost 1000 different species of marine life inhabit its waters. Scuba divers can see nudibranches, sea-slugs and snails, varieties of ghost-pipe-fish, jaw fish and a number of different crustaceans of all shapes and sizes. You will then get back to your hotel. Day 4: Havelock - Radhanagar Beach - Havelock (B)You will make your way to the Radhanagar Beach - rated by Time Magazine (in 2004) as the finest in Asia. It runs over a few kilometers, and boasts a view to lush tropical forest. Overnight back at your hotel. Day 5: Havelock - Ross Island - Havelock (B)After breakfast you will transfer to Havelock Jetty. From here you will sail to Port Blair and board a cruise. Upon arrival you will check into a hotel. You will then embark on a day-long cruise, where you will visit three islands, including the sought-after Ross Island. Once you come back, you will stay overnight at your hotel. Day 6: Departure from HavelockYou will be dropped off at Veer Savarkar International Airport (Port Blair Airport) or the cruise port terminal according to your departure schedule.