Everyone knows about Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City as go-to destinations, but Costalegre, meaning “happy coast,” is the true gem of Mexico’s western coastline. Stretching along Jalisco’s Pacific coast, this pristine, mostly untouched region is a world of golden beaches, emerald jungles and turquoise coves that have long been protected from development, allowing nature to run wild and free. Staying in the region feels otherworldly at times, as if you were dropped straight in the middle of Jurassic Park.

Getting here is a journey – and part of its hidden gem appeal. About a three-hour drive south of Puerto Vallarta, Costalegre has been a well-kept secret among artists, international residents and travelers in the know. Now, with new eco-resorts, boutique hideaways and improved access, the area is quickly emerging as one of Mexico’s most buzzed-about destinations, yet it still feels blissfully off the beaten path.

Sunset on Costalegre, Cihuatlan, Mexico. JRomero04/Shutterstock

When to arrive: The best time to travel the area is November to April, when hurricane season has passed, humidity is lower (also meaning fewer bugs), and whale-watching is at its peak.

How to get from the airport: There are two airports that service the area: Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR), a larger, more internationally connected option and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO), which is a smaller airport closer to the southern part of the area that’s a short flight for many West Coasters. A car rental or a chartered shuttle from your hotel is the best way to get around from either airport. Rideshares and cabs are few and far between, and considering the distance to many of the more remote destinations, extremely expensive.

Getting around town: To explore beyond where you’re staying, rent a car. Buses are few and unreliable, and rideshares are difficult to find in many areas. Most hotels have shuttle services that run to nearby attractions, or book an excursion that includes a round-trip ride.

Where to stay: For luxury accommodations, the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is an architectural gem that sits on a stunning 3000-acre private nature reserve and boasts award-winning spa and dining options. For a more boutique luxury experience, the bohemian Careyes teems with vibrant color and art, offering a creative community feel, with lodging options from splurge-worthy villas to more affordable casitas. Budget travelers should check out Casa Tilmacalli in Punta Perula – the rooms are clean and spacious, and serve as a solid home base for exploring the great outdoors.

What to pack: This is a tropical beach destination, so think lightweight everything: swimsuits, cover-ups, sundresses, shorts and t-shirts. Loose, long pants and long-sleeved tops can also be helpful to mitigate bug bites. While there can be brief rain during hurricane season, it’ll still be extremely humid, so keep that in mind when packing. And don’t forget hats, sunscreen and bug spray.

Aerial view of Tenacatita beach on the Jalisco coast, Mexico. JRomero04/Shutterstock

1. The beaches are stunning, wild and empty

Forget generic resort strips where you’re fighting for beach chairs with all the other tourists. Costalegre's beaches are untouched and ravishing – think miles of golden sand where you can walk for hours without seeing another soul. Clear, warm waters are an ideal canvas for watersports like surfing, snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing and more. Often, you’ll find you’re one of the only living souls on the beach.

Playa Mayto curves untouched along the northern coast, while Tenacatita Beach offers the best snorkeling, with reefs close to shore and gentle, clear water. Boca de Iguanas is a sea turtle nesting site where you can witness baby turtles making their ocean journey on lucky days.

At Playa Careyitos near Careyes, mirror-image ocean castles bookend a hidden crescent of sand. Punta Perula's turquoise water in protected Bahia de Chamela makes it ideal for swimming, while Playa Grande and Playa Chica near Arroyo Seco offer powerful surf and calm coves. The tranquil, clear waters at Playa Tamarindo, within the Four Seasons Resort, are ideal for families – especially young kids who prefer gentle waters.

Planning tip: If you’re exploring the beaches on your own, pack everything you’ll need in a daypack, including lunch, plenty of water, and snacks, as many of Costalegre’s lovely beaches are quite remote and not near many dining options.

A zebra at Cuixmala, Mexico. Timothy Flakelar/Shutterstock

2. Untamed landscapes bring incredible wildlife sightings

In Costalegre, you're entering nature's domain, where wildlife roams freely across protected reserves spanning tens of thousands of acres. Beyond being an iconic luxury eco-resort, Cuixmala is also a 30,000-acre biosphere reserve with zebras, jaguars and sea turtles roaming the earth like they were intended to.

Head to the La Manzanilla Crocodile Sanctuary to marvel at hundreds of crocs just hanging out in the lagoon (from a safe distance, of course). More daring visitors can even feed them for a small fee under staff supervision. For a true bucket list experience, check out The Careyes Foundation's Sea Turtle Protection and Conservation Center at Teopa Beach Sanctuary during nesting season (July through December), where you can join biologists to help release hundreds of baby turtles to start their ocean journey. At Las Alamandas Resort, guests can even book a late-night experience to help find and gather baby turtle eggs to be protected until they’re ready to hatch and be released safely to the sea.

Both Las Alamandas Resort and Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo are home to hundreds of bird species and host bird-watching excursions on their reserves. Early morning guided walks reveal howler monkeys swinging through the canopy, iguanas basking on rocks, and occasionally coatis foraging along trails.

Planning tip: Book turtle releases through the Careyes Foundation or your hotel – they're often free or require small donations, but reservations are essential. The best wildlife spotting happens early morning (6 to 8am) or at dusk. Bring binoculars and download a bird identification app ahead of time.

An art installatin in the center of San Patricio Melaque, in Cihuatlan, Jalisco. JRomero04/Shutterstock

3. A growing food scene that rivals some of the best in Mexico

Despite its remote location, the dining is remarkably noteworthy, offering food that is fresh, creative and authentically rooted in the region. As an added bonus, there’s no shortage of places that offer dinner with a spectacular ocean view, like Barramar Beach Club. Coyul inside the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo collaborates with the World’s Best Female Chef of 2023, Elena Reygada, to produce dishes highlighting fresh Mexican ingredients with an innovative twist. And if you’ve had the famous Rosetta bakery in Mexico City on your dining must-have list, you’re in luck — the same pastries are served on-site during breakfast. Careyes' Lilo Beach Club serves what many consider the coast's best wood-fired pizzas.

Locals will tell you to hit up the beachfront Casa de Nada at sunset, where you can swing in a hammock sipping a top-notch margarita. Or, you can wander the small villages like La Manzanilla for some of the area’s signature whole grilled pescado Zarandeado and fresh ceviche, and visit the weekly market in Melaque for incredible produce, fresh tortillas and local cheese if you’re staying in a place with a kitchen.

Dining tip: Make resort restaurant reservations 24 to 48 hours in advance during high season. During the low season, you can just walk in.

4. Eco-luxury done differently

Most of the land in Costalegre is purported to be owned by local developers and families who have committed to preserving its beauty by limiting developments and enforcing strict guardrails when new ones emerge. The latest addition to the coastline, the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, utilizes sustainable materials and indigenous foods grown on their on-site farm, Rancho Lola, which also hosts cooking classes — a memorable experience that’s worth booking.

Other resorts like Las Rosadas, Careyes and Cuixmala, also actively highlight the rich biodiversity of the area with curated programming such as sea turtle protection and release programs, ecological tours of estuaries and mangroves, and preservation of jungle habitats. This commitment ensures that luxury travel supports, rather than detracts from, the local environment and community, ensuring Costalegre’s rugged, untouched beauty remains intact for years to come.

Rock formations on Mayto Beach in Jalisco, Mexico. Kreative Photography/Shutterstock

5. A bohemian escape that invites you to slow down

There's a reason celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Bill Gates, along with a discerning community of artists and ex-pats, flock to this under-the-radar region. Costalegre allows you to set your own pace.

You can be completely luxe – playing at the 18-hole El Tamarindo Golf Course or indulging in a five-star spa treatment – or just soak in the natural beauty of the beaches and not much more. However, the true appeal lies in the blend of luxury and culture: the coastline is filled with architectural wonders like the surreal, colorful estates of Careyes and Cuixmala, which function as living art. You'll find niche art galleries like Galeria La Manzanilla and colorful markets in small fishing villages featuring local handmade goods.

Best of all, there aren’t many “must-see” attractions besides your incredible surroundings, giving you permission to truly relax and practice the art of being.