When Rob Gronkowski travels, the energy is unmistakably “Gronk.” Whether he’s exploring national parks, sleeping under the stars or road-tripping with Go RVing on his very first RV adventure, the four-time Super Bowl champion brings the same enthusiasm to travel that made him a total football legend.

These days, the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer has traded playbooks for passports, chasing outdoor adventures and embracing the slower, simpler side of life...though still with plenty of laughs, high spirits and maybe a few dance moves along the way.

Lonely Planet caught up with Gronk to talk about his recent RV escapades, his favorite travel snacks and the once-in-a-lifetime trip he still dreams about.

What do you look for in a destination, particularly when you're traveling for pleasure and not work?

I am looking for a destination that is beautiful all around, from the place I am staying at to everything around it. Nature plays a big role for me when I am choosing a spot. I love parks, bike paths, trails, oceans, woods and fresh clean air! Love all my outdoor activities that I can enjoy.

How do you survive a long-haul flight?

I try not to eat. Eating on planes makes me feel bloated! Sometimes it’s hard not to eat because I am sitting in first class and the food comes by and looks and smells amazing, so it’s hard to pass on! But when I don’t eat, I land and feel ready to go. Also, I try to time up long-haul flights where I know I can catch up on some sleep! When you sleep on planes, I believe it’s a cheat code in life!

What are the nonnegotiables in your carry-on?

Electrolytes to stay hydrated, ice shaker bottle to keep my water in and mix my electrolytes, my calendar I bring everywhere with me and headphones.

What’s the once-in-a-lifetime, epic travel experience you can’t stop talking about?

When I went to Jamaica with [my girlfriend, Camille Kostek] for a trip. We stayed in the huts above the ocean water. It was the coolest experience ever. And on top of that, the mangoes in Jamaica tasted like Sour Patch Kids. So good!

Gronk in the driver's seat of an RV. Go RVing

We heard that you recently went RVing for the very first time – tell us about it.

I loved it. I love being in nature, I love fresh air, and I love being in control of all variables that go on with a vacation. RVing gives me all those options to do that. It’s just so awesome to be able to pull over and go to sleep on a comfy bed in a vehicle I have been driving!

With this, are you now officially an RVing guy and/or camping guy?

I am both! That’s why I love RVing, because I can take the RV to go camping. I get the best of both worlds, and while camping with my RV, I get a five-star luxurious place to stay still.

Any travel quirks?

I hate sitting backwards when traveling! I have to face the direction I am going.

What’s your favorite souvenir, and where’d you get it?

My replica Super Bowl trophies! I went out and bought a Super Bowl replica trophy for all four of my Super Bowl wins. They are always the biggest hit when people come over to my house and see them. And the trophy looks and feels the exact same as the real Lombardi Trophy. I need to start bringing them when I go RVing...and show them off to people.

What’s the best meal you’ve had while traveling?

My mom’s peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. She makes a homemade jelly that is so dang delicious! And she has to make the sandwich as well; it just tastes better when she makes it and not me. Love traveling with those as a great snack.

What’s the once-in-a-lifetime, epic travel experience you haven’t gotten to do (yet)?

Go to Japan and order as much Japanese A5 Wagyu steak that I could possibly eat!