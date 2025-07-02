New Zealand is one of those countries with an outsized reputation. Known for its pristine natural landscapes – which have featured in countless films – coupled with its friendly, easygoing and pretty humble population, New Zealand would be a dream for many not only to visit, but really experience for a time.

The good news for anyone not yet over 30 is that New Zealand has a Working Holiday Visa available for many nationalities that allows you to work while you travel, giving you more time to see New Zealand properly. For some nationalities the upper age limit is even higher. And for those of us who’ve broken the 30-plus barrier, New Zealand also welcomes digital nomads on short-term visitor visas, as long as you meet certain requirements.

Why not take your time and live, work and travel in New Zealand? Here’s what you need to know to make your NZ life fantasies a reality.

Lake Wānaka, New Zealand. Darrenp/Shutterstock

Who qualifies for a working holiday visa in Australia?

To be eligible for a 12-month Working Holiday Visa from New Zealand you need to be between 18 and 30 years of age – in most instances, you can be up to 35 from a handful of countries including Canada, Finland and Argentina – and have no dependents.

You’ll need to have your own medical insurance, an up-to-date passport (it must have three months left after your visa is due to expire) and enough money to cover initial expenses (NZ$4200) in your bank.

How do I apply for a Working Holiday Visa for New Zealand?

You apply for the New Zealand Working Holiday Visa online at Immigration New Zealand. Some nationalities can apply from within NZ. However, as there are quotas for some countries you don’t want to leave it until too late.

In some cases you may be asked for proof of your good health with a chest x-ray and medical exam, but you’ll be emailed directly if this applies to you.

Once you get the visa, you have one year to activate it. This means even if you’re 30, as long as you apply and are granted a visa before you turn 31, you can still arrive after that milestone has passed. Note: Once fully submitted, your visa is usually processed within a couple of weeks.

Can I stay for more than one year in New Zealand?

Loving New Zealand and can’t bear to leave? Most travelers can stay for up to 12 months, but Canadians can extend their visas up to 23 months, while eligible Brits can stay up to 36 months.

However, if you’ve done some “seasonal work” (in other words, working on a farm doing things like planting, harvesting or packing crops, including at NZ’s gorgeous vineyards) you can apply for an extension for an extra three months for another NZ$700.

A pit stop in Burkes Pass, New Zealand. Jon Chica/Shutterstock

How much money do you need for a working holiday visa in NZ?

The initial Working Holiday Visa starts at NZ$670, but you’ll be asked to pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) (which is NZ$100) at the time of application. In addition, you need money for your onward travel, medical insurance and NZ$4200 in the bank (when you get there, not only when you apply). All in all, you’ll need to have some decent savings (more than NZ$5000) before you can start the process.

Once you land a job in NZ, expect to be paid an hourly rate of at least NZ$23.50, the country’s current minimum wage.

How long does it take to get a visa?

As long as you have all your ducks in a row, it shouldn’t take more than one to two weeks for your visa application to be processed. The current wait times by visa type are published on the Immigration NZ website.

Similarly the Working Holiday visa extension is currently expected to take around 1½ weeks to be processed.

What jobs can I do if I am on a working holiday visa?

Some nationalities are only permitted to work for any one employer for up to three months.

However, most nationalities – including Canadians, Americans, Germans and Brits – are allowed to engage in any type of employment, provided that it’s legal and not a “permanent” job.

That means that full-time salaried positions are off-limits, but there’s nothing to stop you from taking a year-long contract position if you’re a young professional or tradesperson who wants to build your resume. Of course, if you want to work while you travel around the country, there are plenty of seasonal jobs and vacancies in the hospitality and tourism industry for the taking.

Once you arrive you need to get a New Zealand bank account and an IRD (Inland Revenue Department) number. You’ll be paying income tax on your earnings in New Zealand.

I’m planning to WWOOF. Do I still need a work visa?

One way some travelers eke out their savings is by leveraging a program called Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF), which sets you up with housesitting or volunteering in exchange for accommodation and sometimes meals, often on an organic farm. While you’re not technically being paid, this is still considered “work” and you must have a valid work visa.

If this kind of travel appeals to you, check out websites like Trusted Housesitters, Kiwi House Sitters, WWOOF, HelpX and Workaway.

A girl is waiting to jump from the Māpua Wharf, New Zealand. Robert CHG/Shutterstock

Can I do remote work while in New Zealand?

The answer is “yes”! In January 2025, New Zealand updated its visitor visa conditions to allow digital nomads to work remotely for overseas clients while they’re in New Zealand.

However, it pays to read the fine print. If you’re staying longer term (ie, more than three months) get your tax affairs in order as you may be responsible for paying taxes in New Zealand as well as in your home country.

Can I leave New Zealand and return with a working holiday visa?

The Working Holiday Visa is a multi-entry visa so, yes, you can leave and return, however the clock is ticking on your 12 months. Any time spent outside New Zealand – either back home or holidaying in Fiji or the Cook Islands – for example, does not extend your visa.

Why might I have my visa application refused?

Obviously, it is important to be truthful in your visa application. Got yourself arrested for being at a protest, or have you been kicked out of a country for overstaying a visa? Take note! You will need to include these facts in your application with an explanation. It may not disqualify you from being granted entry, but not fessing up will.

Even if you have your visa approved, you may be refused entry if you can’t show you have enough money in the bank or proof of your medical insurance on arrival. Bring all of your paperwork with you. Once you’ve arrived, your travel adventures in a country many people look to for how to live a better life, will finally begin.