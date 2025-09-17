With 5000 years of art in galleries occupying some 2.2 million sq ft, the Metropolitan Museum of Art offers enough to keep an art lover occupied for years. But what if you only have an hour?

A visit to this great New York City institution doesn’t need to be a schlep – provided you do a little advance research. The online museum map is a priceless resource, as are the proposed itineraries below, which you can feel free to add to, cut from, mash up and otherwise customize.

Whether you have a single hour or a full day, here’s our guide to getting the most out of your visit to the Met.

Temple of Dendur on The Met's first floor. marcobrivio.gallery/Shutterstock

How to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1 hour

Put on a pair of comfortable shoes, ascend the steps and enter the Great Hall prepared to cover some ground.

Look up at the hall’s soaring beaux-arts domes and admire the lavish floral arrangements. (A dedicated flower endowment ensures that they’re refreshed frequently.) Then hang a right at the pharaoh sculpture to enter the world of ancient Egypt. You’ll pass haunting funerary portraits and mummies in gallery 138 (look out for a case of mummified dogs, cats and other critters in gallery 135) on your way to the jaw-dropping Temple of Dendur pavilion (gallery 131). This 2000-year-old structure originally occupied an island in the Nile before being moved to New York, stone by stone, when the construction of the Aswan Dam threatened to submerge it forever.

Through glass doors and across (figurative) oceans, you’ll enter the American Wing and its inspiring Charles Engelhard Court (gallery 700). Here, sculptures by Louis Comfort Tiffany, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Daniel Chester French and other masters testify to the artistic achievements – and huge wealth – of Americans in the Gilded Age.

Arms and Armor gallery. Joe Ravi/Shutterstock

Turn left and into the airy galleries of arms and armor, where metal helmets, cuirasses (breastplates) and gauntlets (gloves) are assembled and dramatically displayed on life-size horse figures – a delight for kids. (Keep an eye out for Italian armor made for an aging, portly Henry VIII.) A quick walk through galleries of European sculpture and decorative arts lets you smile at the enchanting Cupid by Michelangelo and pop your head in to examine the trompe l’oeil wood inlay of the Renaissance studiolo from Umbria, Italy.

Hook back to the Great Hall, then ascend the Grand Staircase (imagining you’ve arrived for the Met Gala). A left at the landing takes you past a rotating exhibition of light-sensitive drawings and prints – where you might see anything from a sheet by Leonardo or Rembrandt to antique baseball cards – and, finally, to the glorious maze of galleries containing 19th-century paintings.

Nowhere outside of France is the story of the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist movements told as vividly as in these rooms, where canvases burst with color and figures from belle-époque Paris meet your gaze. These are artworks even those who think they don’t know art will recognize: Monet’s Haystacks, Degas’ dancers, Cézanne’s mountains and Van Gogh’s irresistible Self-Portrait.

Alternate tip: Consider spending a full hour carefully examining, comparing and contrasting the pieces in a single gallery. In galleries 540 and 541, exquisite bejeweled pendants from the Jack and Belle Linsky Collection reveal tiny tableaux fashioned from baroque pearls, precious gems and gold filigree. Upstairs, in gallery 240, a room of dramatically lit depictions of Hindu gods let you consider the beauty of Parvati, the fierceness of Shiva, and the astonishments of Indian sculpture.

The Grand Staircase in the Met's Great Hall. Ungvari Attila/Shutterstock

How to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 3 hours

With a bit more time, you can go deeper than the museum’s greatest hits. You’ll have time to linger in front of any work that catches your eye – one of the Met’s greatest pleasures.

Take your time swanning up the huge Grand Staircase and toward the large-format Tiepolo canvases that draw visitors into a trove of European paintings that holds its own against any collection across the Atlantic. As you wander this suite of galleries, you’ll trace the development of European artistic styles from the late middle ages to the 19th century, encountering along the way masterpieces by Brueghel, Velázquez, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Vermeer… Three hours might go by quickly in these galleries alone.

Yet beautiful objects in three dimensions await in the adjacent department, which houses one of the world’s most extensive collections of musical instruments. As you admire the superb examples of strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion from around the world, hear the sounds they produce by listening to the excellent audio guide.

Temporary fashion exhibit in Renaissance Revival Room. Serge Yatunin/Shutterstock

After you’ve had an earful, proceed into the American Wing. Start on the second floor, where paintings help bring to life the story of the USA from colonial times to the dawn of the 20th century. Highlights include Emanuel Leutze’s enormous Washington Crossing the Delaware (gallery 760). (John Singer Sargent’s sultry Madame X was once nearby, but it's been moved to gallery 899.) On the ground floor, the Met’s famous period rooms immerse you in the decorative arts of every era of American history. You can imagine Puritans praying before bedtime in the 17th-century Hart Room, grandes dames gossiping in the Gilded Age–era Worsham-Rockefeller Dressing Room and cocktail glasses clinking in a 20th-century living room designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

After time traveling through US history, teleport across the Pacific to Asia by exploring the hushed, low-lit galleries of Japanese art, where a rotation of treasures might include lacquer screens and to-die-for silk kimonos, scrolls with delicately inked calligraphy and gleaming ceramic pieces. (Isamu Noguchi’s gently burbling Water Stone in gallery 229 is, happily, on permanent view.) Continue through the galleries of Asian art and discover the ingenuity of various Asian cultures, including Korea (gallery 233), Tibet and Nepal (gallery 252), South Asia (galleries 234–243) and Southeast Asia (galleries 244–250). Look at dazzling scrolls, bronzes and jade pieces that trace the evolution of the arts of China over thousands of years (galleries 206–213) before ending your visit in the sublime Astor Court, a recreation of a garden from the Ming dynasty – and the ideal place to reflect on the visual feast you’ve just enjoyed.

Alternate tip: Combine any one of the permanent-gallery recommendations above with one of the Met’s world-famous special exhibitions. These extensive, scholarly and often exciting shows use the museum’s clout and deep resources to bring together works from collections around the world. Their subjects run the gamut from rock-and-roll guitars to Renaissance portraits to the art of NYC's public schoolchildren. If you visit between May and October, the annual Costume Institute exhibition (for which that famous gala serves as an opening-night party) combines sartorial scholarship with theatrical flair; famous shows have included surveys of the camp aesthetic, East-meets-West design and the work of the late, great Alexander McQueen. You might find these exhibitions enthralling or puzzling (or both!) – but you’ll never be bored.

Courtyards of the Met Cloisters in Manhattan's Fort Tryon Park. Manuel Hurtado/Shutterstock

How to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 8 hours

A full day within the museum’s walls rewards anyone with an appetite for beauty and a hunger to learn. Start with any (or all) of the recommendations above, then layer on even more for a complete survey of human creativity few, if any, other museums in the world can match. The fabulous gallery of African, ancient American and Oceanic art reopened in 2025 after being closed for renovations. (The also fabulous gallery of Ancient Near Eastern art is scheduled to reopen in 2027 after renovations as the Ancient West Asian art gallery.)

From the Great Hall, steer to the right of the Grand Staircase to explore the art of the Byzantine world, including carved marble sarcophagi, enamel portraits the size of a postage stamp, mosaics and more. (The crypt-like gallery 302 is especially evocative.) As the Middle Ages roll on in the following galleries, look out for such weird and wonderful objects as an arm reliquary from the 13th century and astonishingly tiny “prayer nuts,” minuscule devotional scenes carved in wood (apparently with a needle).

As you approach the massive iron choir screen in gallery 305, keep right to enter the survey of British decorative arts (galleries 509–516), which uses top-notch examples of furniture (including full period rooms), silver pieces and delightful teapots from the British Isles from the 16th to 19th centuries to weave a lively cultural history. Next, a short walk takes you across the Channel to 18th-century France in the Wrightsman Galleries (galleries 522–529, 531–533 and 545–547), which contain opulent – you might even say Versailles-worthy – displays of textiles, furniture, porcelain and other luxuries from the ancient regime. Finish your tour of European extravagance by relaxing on a bench in the soaring Petrie Court (gallery 548), where streaming sunlight dramatically dapples larger-than-life-size marble and bronze sculptures.

The Met isn’t totally stuck in the past: its galleries of modern and contemporary art bring the story into the present. A thematic presentation of works by Thomas Hart Benton, Balthus, Henri Matisse and other innovators offers a fresh take on the creative revolutions unleashed during the 20th century. The visual narrative continues upstairs through a slalom-like suite of galleries (918–925) housing large-format abstract works by Jackson Pollock and other familiar artists.

Abstractions of a different sort await in the realm of Islamic art – including the geometric tilework of the Patti Cadby Birch Court, an immersive, Moroccan-inspired pavilion occupying gallery 456. Yet artists from this region certainly knew how to depict the world in great, superbly naturalistic detail, attested to by the small but sumptuous illustrations from Iran (gallery 462) and Mughal India (gallery 463), whose colors and playful figures are worth examining closely, magnifying glass in hand.

Leon Levy and Shelby White Court, part of the Met's Greek and Roman galleries. marcobrivio.gallery/Shutterstock

Continue going back in time by descending the stairs to the galleries of Greek and Roman art, awash in natural light and stuffed with ancient masterpieces. You can’t miss the truncated yet still monumental Sardis column in gallery 160, a boundary between the open court of gallery 162 filled with works from the Roman world, and the barrel-vaulted gallery 153, with its procession of Greek sculptures, ritual vessels, armor and other priceless works.

After a packed day of treasure hunting, head up to the Cantor Roof Garden (in the summer months), where outdoor sculpture, views of the Manhattan skyline and cocktails await. You’ll have earned one.

Alternate tip: Cut your Fifth Avenue visit to “only” four hours – then take the A train to the upper tip of Manhattan to the enchanting Met Cloisters. Perched on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Hudson River, this distinct museum evokes a remote monastery. The complex is a pastiche of stones, arches and columns that were sourced from medieval European sites before getting transported and reassembled across the Atlantic in the mid-20th century.

Within and between the building’s courtyards (or cloisters), visitors can get close (but not too close!) to masterpieces of European medieval art, including stone burial effigies displayed in a space designed like a Gothic chapel; exquisite stained glass panels; gold chalices, miniature prayer books and even a set of 15th-century playing cards in the intimate Treasury gallery; and – the Cloisters’ star attraction – the magnificent Unicorn Tapestries, which depict animals (mythical and not) and flowers woven from silk, gold and silver threads. The best part: a single ticket is valid for entry to the Fifth Avenue and Cloisters locations within a three-day window – making this priceless institution a great deal, too.