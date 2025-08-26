The faintly surreal company town of Billund, Denmark, is a fantasyland for just about any child – as well as registered AFOLs (adult fans of Lego) anywhere. In this land of Lego, millions arrive each year to take in the joys of the Legoland theme park, as well as its more sophisticated companion, Lego House.

A bit of history: in 1932, a Billund carpenter named Ole Kirk Christiansen turned his tools to making wooden toys and came up with the name Lego, a contraction of leg godt, meaning “play well.” His original concept got transposed to the famous interlocking plastic bricks, launched in 1958 – and by some estimates Lego will have produced a trillion of them by 2026.

Today, Lego is a massive empire and an international phenomenon – and the unassuming town of Billund in central Jutland is its nerve center. If you’re curious about how and when to plan to visit, and everything you shouldn’t miss once you’re there, read on for our guide to Legoland and Lego House – and beyond.

How do I get to Billund?

Built by the Lego Group, Billund Airport is Denmark’s second-largest. Served by numerous legacy and low-cost carriers, it connects to a wide range of European destinations and makes a trip expressly to visit the Lego attractions an easy (if decadent) possibility. Free shuttle buses timed to flight arrivals and departures run between the airport and Legoland, just 3km (1.9 miles) away. Most regular local buses stop at the town center (for Lego House), Legoland and the airport.

There is no railway connection in Billund; the nearest station is in Vejle, 28km (17 miles) away – from where you can get trains to Copenhagen and beyond. (A local bus connects Vejle station and Billund airport.) In Billund’s center, you can rent bikes from Jupiter Cykler.

A Lego-built diorama of Copenhagen at Miniland at Legoland, Billund, Denmark. Anna Soelberg/Shutterstock

When should I go to Legoland and Lego House?

Legoland has a surprisingly sporadic schedule, so check the calendar of opening hours carefully as you organize your trip. The park winds down for the winter from October until late March, but still opens on certain weekends, and for longer periods over Halloween and Christmas. In high season, Legoland claims that Tuesdays and Wednesdays see the most crowds, while Saturdays are quieter. School holidays in Denmark end after the first week of August, so aim for a late-summer visit for shorter wait times.

Where should I stay in Billund?

Staying in a Lego-themed hotel is part of the Billund experience, but rooms at officially branded accommodations in town don’t come cheap, especially during peak periods. Consider rural B&Bs and guesthouses outside town if you’re looking to save.

If you have a big family, some Lego hotel rooms and cabins sleep up to eight people. Or try the self-catering units at nearby Lalandia.

Is it possible to get discounted tickets to Legoland and Lego House?

Buying your tickets for Legoland and Lego House online will net you a small savings. You’ll also save if buying a combination ticket for both attractions. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for coupons, which sometimes appear in the Lego toy catalog and on supermarket food products. A typical coupon offer is a free child’s entry for every paying adult.

Planning tip: There’s no shortage of dining options within Legoland – but if you’re budget-conscious, know that you are allowed to bring in your own food and drink into Legoland. Pirate Land in particular has nice grassy areas great for picnicking.

A dragon made of Lego bricks at Legoland, Billund, Denmark. stockwars/Shutterstock

Enter a world of childlike delights at the original Legoland…

Going strong since 1968, the kid-oriented theme park Legoland mixes retro appeal and lovable Lego theming with a bevy of high-tech rides, coasters and experiences. The heart of Legoland is Miniland, where 20 million plastic Lego blocks snapped together create whimsical dioramas of towns and cities that reach no higher than your knee. You can set out on a whistle-stop tour of Skagen, Ribe, Copenhagen’s iconic Nyhavn waterfront and various royal Danish palaces, all rendered in Lego bricks with astonishing attention to detail.

The Lego Train encloses Legoland’s 1960s core. In the decades that followed, the park ballooned outward into nine themed zones, including Duplo Land (for toddlers) and Adventure Land (with some of the faster, splashier rides). If you only queue up for one coaster, go for the Polar X-plorer, the speediest and highest – with a thrilling surprise at the end.

Planning tip: Download the official Legoland Billund app for live ride-queue times and e-ticket entry.

The Tree of Creativity in the atrium of Lego House, Billund, Denmark. Peeradontax/Shutterstock

…then get creative at high-tech Lego House

A kind of hands-on science museum devoted to Lego, Lego House offers a wonderland of wholesome, cutting-edge edu-tainment. Designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to resemble a giant stack of bricks, the all-white building is split into color-coded “Experience Zones.” You can look forward to building Lego fish and launching them into digital tanks; assembling and racing aerodynamic cars; and crafting cityscapes, flowers, monsters and wacky mini-figures. In short, you will be snapping together a lot of Lego bricks during your visit.

The Lego dioramas in World Explorer are packed with narrative detail and arguably more impressive than those at Legoland. Equally, the Tree of Creativity – 15m (49ft) high and built of 6.3 million Lego bricks – is a story-rich centerpiece that rewards a closer look. The Lego Museum tells the story of the company, which remains privately held by the same family that founded it; its generations of model kits on display are all but guaranteed to stir up nostalgia.

Planning tip: For an even fuller experience, have a meal at Mini Chef, which lets you “build” your own tasty and nutritious boxed meal, then collect it from serving robots. Book in advance.

Is there anything else to do near Billund besides Legoland?

Yes. You can extend the fun at Lalandia water park and nearby Givskud Zoo, or with a history trip to Jelling.

The rune stones at Jelling, Denmark. Doin/Shutterstock

Learn about Denmark’s pagan and Christian history at Jelling

A royal monument during the reign of 10th-century Viking king Gorm the Old and his son Harald Bluetooth, Jelling played a starring role in Denmark’s origin story. At the center of this tiny, UNESCO-listed place (half an hour from Billund by car) stand two huge burial mounds placed within the outline of a Viking ship (originally marked by stones), which would sail the deceased to Valhalla.

In between, outside the door to Jelling Kirke, is a boulder-sized rune stone installed by Harald that proclaims Denmark’s transition from paganism to Christianity; the stone has been dubbed Denmark’s “birth certificate.” Gorm also made a second, smaller rune stone in honor of his queen, Thyra.

Planning tip: Don’t miss Kongernes Jelling, a smart visitor center and museum opposite the church that explores the fascinating story in high-tech detail.

Splash around at Lalandia water park

Within literal walking distance of Legoland is Lalandia, Scandinavia’s biggest water park. You could spend days here: under its somewhat dated but still super-fun Aquadome, you can enjoy whirlpool-whizzing, flume-racing slides, an indoor-outdoor hot tub, saunas, a wave machine, a lazy river and more. There are lots of other indoor attractions, such as a tiny ski slope, a normal-sized skating rink, bowling and coin-operated amusements (perhaps not so amusing to those holding the purse strings). Onsite accommodations are in swish yet vaguely institutional prefab bungalows complete with Jacuzzi baths and even saunas.

A T.rex diorama at Givskud Zoo, Denmark. Polarpx/Shutterstock

Meet dinosaurs and lions at Givskud Zoo

Only a 20-minute drive from Billund (40 minutes by bus), the marvelous, 297-acre Givskud Zoo and wildlife park has lavish playgrounds and a huge dinosaur park – before you even consider all the animals. The creatures here can be found in large, standard zoo enclosures, as well as on a drive-through safari in your own car or on the “safaribus.” The latter is fantastic fun, and allows you to get close to giraffes, zebras, lions and other beasts in huge animal paddocks. Other fun, non-animal-related activities include bashing rocks with hammers (to find fossils, not just to let off steam) and sifting sand to look for geological treasures.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Scandinavia guidebook, published in July 2025.