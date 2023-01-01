In the heart of Billund, Lego House is a hands-on 'experience centre' with a thoroughly brilliant design that resembles a stack of 21 gigantic Lego bricks. The centre incorporates top-quality museum displays of the company's history, plus exhibition areas and rooftop terraces. The ground level (home to eateries and a Lego shop) has free public access; access to the Experience Zones requires a prebooked ticket (with allocated entry time).

The building is divided into numerous colour-coded Experience Zones that emphasise Lego's philosophy of learning through play – much planning has gone into these, and the technology is impressive (and super-fun). As you explore the zones, note the building's standout central feature: the Tree of Creativity, 15m high and built of 6.3 million Lego bricks.

Opened in 2017 and seven years in the making, the building – dubbed Home of the Brick – was designed by Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels. It offers a stellar year-round reason to visit Billund (even in winter, when Legoland is closed). Check times, special events and buy tickets online; note that tickets purchased on the Lego House website are cheaper than at the venue.