Kongernes Jelling is a large interactive museum opposite the church, dedicated to Jelling at the time of the Viking kings. It provides enthralling insight into the town’s monuments and their importance to Danish royal history, and there's a rooftop terrace from which to gain a full perspective over the historic site.

An enlarged coloured version of the larger rune stone from the church helps visitors understand the meaning behind it.

There's also a family tree that shows the direct line of descent from Gorm the Old to the present-day monarch, Queen Margrethe II.