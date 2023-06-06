Billund

Legoland in Billund

The attractions of the 'company town' of Billund (built around a little Danish product you might know: Lego) are so geared to families you might feel a little, well, underdressed if you visit without your own set of excited offspring. But don’t let that stop you from embracing your inner child and allocating the wondrous Legoland and inspiring Lego House some generous time in your itinerary.

    Legoland

    Mind-blowing Lego models, fun rides and the happy-family magic associated with great theme parks have transformed Legoland into Denmark’s most visited…

    Lego House

    In the heart of Billund, Lego House is a hands-on 'experience centre' with a thoroughly brilliant design that resembles a stack of 21 gigantic Lego bricks…

