Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Lena Ivanova/Shutterstock
The attractions of the 'company town' of Billund (built around a little Danish product you might know: Lego) are so geared to families you might feel a little, well, underdressed if you visit without your own set of excited offspring. But don’t let that stop you from embracing your inner child and allocating the wondrous Legoland and inspiring Lego House some generous time in your itinerary.
Billund
Mind-blowing Lego models, fun rides and the happy-family magic associated with great theme parks have transformed Legoland into Denmark’s most visited…
Billund
In the heart of Billund, Lego House is a hands-on 'experience centre' with a thoroughly brilliant design that resembles a stack of 21 gigantic Lego bricks…
Oct 25, 2018 • 6 min read
Get to the heart of Billund with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Pocket Copenhagen $13.99
Denmark $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide