Located at Jutland's northern tip where the Baltic meets the North Sea, Skagen (pronounced 'skain') lures with its rich art heritage, fresh seafood, photogenic neighbourhoods and salubrious summer crowds. Here, museums and art galleries conspire with bike-rental outlets, ice-creameries and harbour-side restaurants to create a bewitching summertime atmosphere adored by countless Danes.
Appropriately enough for such a neat and ordered country, Denmark doesn’t end untidily at its most northerly point, but on a neat finger of sand just a…
This wonderful gallery showcases the outstanding art that was produced in Skagen between 1870 and 1930. Artists discovered Skagen's luminous light and its…
There’s a touch of Cape Cod in refined Gammel Skagen ('Old Skagen', also known as Højen), renowned for its gorgeous sunsets, upmarket hotels and well…
The 'sand-covered church', built during the late 14th century, was once the region's biggest church. It fell victim to a sand drift that began in the 17th…
Denmark’s largest expanse of drifting sand dunes, Råbjerg Mile is an amazing natural phenomenon. These undulating, 40m-high hills are fun to explore and…
Time stands still at the atmospheric former home of renowned Skagen painters Anna and Michael Ancher, its interiors unchanged since Anna Ancher's passing…
In a beautiful Utzon-designed building on the northern outskirts of town, this centre gives an insight into the natural elements that surround Skagen and…
Evocatively presented, this open-air museum, 200m southwest of the harbour, depicts Skagen’s maritime history and gives an insight into the traditional…
