Overview

Located at Jutland's northern tip where the Baltic meets the North Sea, Skagen (pronounced 'skain') lures with its rich art heritage, fresh seafood, photogenic neighbourhoods and salubrious summer crowds. Here, museums and art galleries conspire with bike-rental outlets, ice-creameries and harbour-side restaurants to create a bewitching summertime atmosphere adored by countless Danes.