Den Tilsandede Kirke

The 'sand-covered church', built during the late 14th century, was once the region's biggest church. It fell victim to a sand drift that began in the 17th century and became progressively worse – so much so that churchgoers eventually had to dig their way in. In 1795 the relentless sand drift broke the will of the congregation and the church was closed. The main part of the church was torn down in 1810 but the photogenic whitewashed tower still stands.

The tower and the surrounding area comprise part of Skagen Klitplantage, a nature reserve. It’s about 5km south of Skagen and well signposted from Rte 40. The nicest way to get here is by bike; take Gamle Landevej from Skagen.