Time stands still at the atmospheric former home of renowned Skagen painters Anna and Michael Ancher, its interiors unchanged since Anna Ancher's passing in 1935. You can inspect the family's personal possessions and around 250 works of art from Scandinavian, German, Dutch and British artists. The venue also includes a cafe, small shop and separate gallery for temporary exhibitions.

A combination ticket (adult/child 180kr/free) gets you admission to Skagens Museum and Drachmanns Hus.