Denmark’s largest expanse of drifting sand dunes, Råbjerg Mile is an amazing natural phenomenon. These undulating, 40m-high hills are fun to explore and almost big enough to lose yourself in. The dunes were formed on the west coast during the great sand drift of the 16th century and have purposefully been left in a migratory state (moving towards the forest at a rate of 15m per year). The dunes leave a moist layer of sand behind, stretching westwards to Skagerrak.

Råbjerg Mile is 16km southwest of Skagen, signposted off Rte 40 on the road to Kandestederne. It’s about 4km from Hulsig station, on the Frederikshavn–Skagen train line. Summer bus 99 stops here.