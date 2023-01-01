Nordsøen Oceanarium

If you’ve always wondered what lurks beneath, head to the impressive North Sea Oceanarium, home to one of the largest aquariums in northern Europe. Here, 4.5 million litres of seawater is home to thousands of elegantly balletic mackerel and herring in a huge, four-storey tank. Check the website for feeding times: in summer, these are 11am and 3pm in the oceanarium (done by a diver with a video camera), and noon and 4pm at the outdoor seal pool.

Touchpools and an excellent playground make this a perfect family excursion.

By car the E39 passes close to the aquarium (signposted); if you’re coming by train from Hjørring, get off at Lilleheden station, from where it’s a five-minute walk.