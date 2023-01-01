Appropriately enough for such a neat and ordered country, Denmark doesn’t end untidily at its most northerly point, but on a neat finger of sand just a few metres wide. You can actually paddle at its tip, where the waters of the Kattegat (an arm of the Baltic Sea) and Skagerrak (part of the North Sea) clash, and you can put one foot in each sea – but not too far. Bathing here is forbidden because of the ferocious tidal currents.

The tip is the culmination of a long, curving sweep of sand at Grenen, about 3km northeast of Skagen along Rte 40. Where the road ends there’s a car park (12kr per hour), an excellent restaurant and a small art gallery. From the car park the 20-minute walk up the long, sweeping stretch of sand passes the grave of writer Holger Drachmann (1846–1908).

The tractor-pulled bus, the Sandormen, can take you out to the point; it leaves from the car park at Grenen from 10am daily and runs regularly all day, according to demand.