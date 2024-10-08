There’s more to Bermuda than that triangle you guys are so obsessed about.

Usually lumped with the Caribbean islands to the south, Bermuda is located in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of North Carolina. Despite its proximity to the United States, Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory filled with culture and charm.

Known for its pink-sand beaches, a Bermuda vacation can be almost whatever you want it to be. History buff? Got you covered. Beach lover? Some of the best in the world. Nature enthusiasts? We’ve got plenty of that too. Foodie? There's plenty to keep your tastebuds happy here. Bermuda is a great place to vacation, no matter what you’re looking for.

When should I go to Bermuda?

Because of Bermuda’s location, it’s not the year-round warm destination many people think it is. Yes, it can be super hot and humid, but only for half the year.

If lazing on the beach in the heat isn’t appealing, consider visiting between November and April. The weather will be cooler (60s to 75℉), but there are many things to do aside from enjoying the beach including Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Christmas festivities, Restaurant Weeks, and whale watching.

If you are coming to Bermuda specifically for our gorgeous beaches, May to October is the best time to visit. The busiest time on the island is from June to September – which also happens to be in the middle of hurricane season. Note: hotels and flights will be the most costly during this time period.

But the summer months are the best time to visit, in my opinion, especially if you enjoy lots of activities. Bermuda Day is the last Friday in May. Carnival in Bermuda is held over Father’s Day Weekend (in June).

The absolute best event of all is Cup Match, the celebration of emancipation, either the last Thursday and Friday in July or the first Thursday and Friday in August. The island shuts from Wednesday to Sunday and celebrates with a two-day cricket match. Cup Match truly is Bermuda at its best.

How much time should I spend in Bermuda?

The great thing about Bermuda is that if you only have a weekend, you can have a fantastic time depending on what you want to do. The island’s close proximity to the US makes for short flights so that you can maximize your time.

However, if you have more time, I highly recommend at least five days or a week to immerse yourself into all that Bermuda has to offer.

Getting around is easy with good public transport including ferries, buses and taxis. Moment Open/Getty Images

Is it easy to get in and around Bermuda?

Getting to Bermuda from the US, UK and Canada is easy as there are many direct flights. The closest major city is New York, with a 90-minute flight from JFK offered daily on multiple airlines. Other direct flights include Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Miami, Orlando, Halifax and London.

Once you get into Bermuda, it’s easy to grab a taxi at the LF Wade International AIrport, however pre-arranging will make your life easier. Check out CEO Transport for great rates and service.

Public transportation is relatively inexpensive and reliable. The bus system runs all over the island from 6am to midnight and there is an efficient ferry service as well. The bus and ferry tickets are interchangeable ($5 each) so you won’t need to decide in advance which service to utilize.

Once you are outside of the main city of Hamilton or the town of St. George’s, Bermuda is not walkable. The roads are very narrow and windy and walking is not recommended.

Visit to St. George's for history but also the gorgeous beach at Tobacco Bay. Getty Images

Top things to do in Bermuda

Visit St George’s

I’m from St. George’s so I’m very biased. Every single person who comes to Bermuda should visit the former capital and oldest part of the island.

St. George’s has narrow cobblestone streets, beautiful old buildings, the oldest church in the western hemisphere (St. Peter’s, built in 1612) and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. If you prefer beaches, head over to Tobacco Bay and Fort St. Catherine.

For eats, check out Temptations or Wahoo’s Bistro for excellent seafood. To immerse yourself in a cultural experience, book a tour with award-winning company Long Story Short.

Laze on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world

Bermuda may be small but visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to gorgeous beaches. The South Shore has some of the best beaches and the most popular is Horseshoe Bay, but as it tends to be overrun with tourists, I can’t recommend it.

Elbow Beach is a great alternative less than 10 minutes away or for great snorkeling, check out Church Bay 5 minutes west.

If you want true relaxation on a gorgeous stretch of beach with hardly anyone else, go to Cooper’s Island in St. David’s. It’s in a nature reserve so you’ll need to bring food and drinks with you. When you get there, you will experience one of the most gorgeous beaches you’ve ever seen.

Don't leave Bermuda without trying a classic fish sandwich. Shutterstock

Enjoy a fish sandwich

Bermuda has an abundance of fresh fish and one of our favorite ways to enjoy it is deep fried and loaded high on a sandwich.

A typical Bermuda fish sandwich is on toasted raisin bread with fried fish, coleslaw and tartar sauce. The kind of fish will vary, but it’s typically wahoo or snapper. The best version is debatable, but trust me here – you want the fish sandwich at Mama Mia or if you’re in the west, Woody’s.

Have a rum swizzle

Bermuda is known for its rum swizzle and various restaurants and bars across the Island have their own version. Rum Swizzle is what we call rum punch and it’s typically made from dark rum, light rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, bitters and a splash of grenadine.

For an old school version, visit Swizzle Inn. For my favorite, head to Wahoo’s Bistro in St George’s.

One of the best things you can do in Bermuda is get out on the water. Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Bermuda

My absolute favorite thing to do in Bermuda is to go out on a boat, whether it's during the day for a swimming charter, or a sunset cruise.

There’s nothing more magical than seeing the beauty of Bermuda by boat and thankfully there are plenty of options whether you want to charter your own Boston Whaler or join a bigger boat.

One of the more popular swimming areas is Paradise Lakes where the water is calm and you’re surrounded by private islands. Restless Native and Ubervida both offer private and group charters.

How much money do I need for Bermuda?

The Bermuda dollar is one to one with the US dollar so that makes Bermuda more expensive than other island destinations. During the summer months, more luxurious resorts can charge over $1000 per night for a room.