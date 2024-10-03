Okay, so there is a lot to love about Disney World. I mean, people dedicate their lives to all things Disney, and frankly, I understand the motivation. However, call me crazy, but the transportation options at Disney World in Orlando are like pixie dust on your vacation. I found them all marvelous during our quick three-day visit—they were easy to use and, best of all, included with resort and park fees.

If you’re planning on park-hopping or staying at a Disney World resort, your transportation is covered and highly recommended. Here's how to get around.

The bus depots at all of the Disney World Parks are well-marked and easy to use. Shutterstock

Busses: the straightforward option

There are bus depots outside all Disney World theme parks and resorts, and each bus is clearly marked with its destination. Buses are the best option for convenience, as they travel to all major destinations and run regularly. I think the longest we waited for a bus was 15 minutes. Service begins 45 minutes before the parks open and continues one hour after closing.

How to travel: To reach Disney’s Blizzard Beach, you must first go to Animal Kingdom and transfer to the Blizzard Beach bus, while Typhoon Lagoon requires a transfer from Disney Springs.

Strollers are welcome but need to be folded before boarding. The drivers are also skilled at helping travelers with accessibility needs, and it’s standard to load and unload wheelchairs.

Monorail: the stylish option

I admit, I’m a sucker for mid-century modern. The Contemporary Resort, just next to Magic Kingdom is truly a sight to behold. The monorail goes right through the hotel! We took it from Magic Kingdom to Chef Mickey’s at the Contemporary for dinner, and I highly recommend it. So easy, so quick, so fun.

How to travel: The monorail goes only one direction, so when you leave The Contemporary, you travel all around the loop back to Magic Kingdom, which allowed us to see so much more of Disney World and the resorts (my kids were eyeing up the pool at The Grand Floridian!). But the Monorail also stops at The Polynesian. Honestly, access to the Monorail is a great reason to stay at the resorts along its line. It is a truly seamless way to get around.

The Skyliner at Disney World connects Epcot to various Disney resorts, including Art of Animation. Shutterstock

Disney Skyliner: the fun option

The Skyliner is a gondola, like at a ski resort, that connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Epcot and four resorts; Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, Pop Century and Riviera. Each gondola is themed in a fun way and soars over the resorts and theme parks allowing you a bird’s eye view of all the Disney magic.

How to travel: Similar to the busses, the Skyliner is available on hour before Epcot and Hollywood Studios opening and stays operating 90 minutes after the theme parks close. On nights when Epcot offers extended evening hours, the Skyliner stayed open an hour after closing.

This is a great way to head to Topolino’s Terrave for dinner at The Riviera if you’ve made a reservation and its also a short stroll to the Yacht Club Resort, Beach Club Resort and the Boardwalk Inn.

See Disney World and its resorts from a new perspective by cruising through the park on a boat. Shutterstock

Boat: the scenic option

There are a variety of water taxis and ferries to take you to the many bodies of water throughout Walt Disney World Resort. My four-year-old is currently boat-obsessed, and I think taking a water taxi from Hollywood Studios to Epcot might have been the highlight of his Disney World experience (well, that and meeting Buzz Lightyear).

How to travel: Magic Kingdom and the resorts around it are accessible via water taxi from Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Wilderness Lodge. While, the FriendShip boat connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to the Boardwalk Villas, Beach Club Villas, Yacht Club Resort, World Dolphin Hotel and the World Swan Hotel.

The boats run in 15-minute intervals and make stops along the route, so factor in a bit of extra time if you’re traveling by water. Also, the hours of operation are subject to change based on water and weather conditions, which is understandable, of course, but if it's a stormy day, choose a bus.

Lyfts: the private option

Did you know that Minnie has a line of cars? Only at Disney World can you pull up your Lyft app, order a car and receive a red minivan with white polka dots! Each van has two car seats, and children under five must use them. These vans are also accessible for mobility devices, in which case they can carry up to two with one car seat.

How to travel: The vans fit up to seven passengers and are constantly available. You shouldn’t have to wait lon if you order one. When you pull up the Lyft app, it will know you are in Disney World and send the Minnie service. Standard Lyft fees apply to these rides.

Accessibility at Disney World

Disney World is absolutely dedicated to ensuring that people with disabilities enjoy their experience as much as anyone else. There are easy rentals for Wheelchairs and ECVs. There is special parking and many of the rides are fully available to people with mobility issues. The transportation options all have options for people with mobility issues, including for wheelchairs and ECVs.

For neurodivergent people, Disney has a guide to help them and their caregivers determine which attractions will be healthy for their experience and what modifications they may need to make it as enjoyable as possible.

Service animals are also welcome at Disney World. We sat next to a service dog on It's a Small World, and I think he enjoyed it as much as we did.