It’s hard not to love rainbow-hued Curaçao, with its vibrant, historic capital; beautiful cliff-lined beaches; and dreamy blue water teeming with sea life. You can experience many of this Caribbean island’s highlights on a five-day itinerary that balances outdoor adventure with plenty of opportunities to relax.

When to arrive: Fly in on Thursday morning or afternoon to make the most of Curaçao’s weekend event calendar.

How to get from the airport: Drive to your accommodation in your rental or grab a taxi (you can arrange the latter through your hotel). Rideshares aren’t a thing in Curaçao.

Getting around: Curaçao is best enjoyed with your own set of wheels, so rent a car to explore all the island’s corners. (Don’t worry: parking, even in the city, is surprisingly easy.) Willemstad is pretty flat and walkable, so you won’t need a car within the city itself.

Where to stay: The island has a wide range of accommodations available, from small boutique hotels to all-inclusive resorts. Most folks base themselves in the different neighborhoods of Willemstad, though those looking for a quieter stay can choose from vacation rentals near Westpunt.

What to pack: Curaçao sits very close to the equator and outside the hurricane belt, so dress for warm weather and lots of sun. A good SPF is an absolute must.

The view from Mt Christoffel, Curaçao. Freedom_wanted/Shutterstock

Day 1

Your plane landed on time, the sun is shining and you’re ready to explore. Since most international flights arrive in Curaçao in the mid-to-late afternoon, spend the rest of your day settling in and getting your bearings.

How to spend the afternoon

By the time you’ve checked into your accommodation and washed the airplane off, it’ll be happy hour. If you’re in the neighborhood of Otrobanda, head to Swinging Old Lady Brewery for craft beer in a courtyard setting. If you’re in Pietermaai, make your way to Schooner, a beachside bar at the Avila Beach Hotel that runs a solid happy hour every day of the week.

Dinner

Both of the above options serve dinner, so stick around for a sampling of Curaçaoan classics.

After dark

After your meal, head to Cascada’s modern rooftop bar, where you’ll enjoy a perfect view of the fireworks that go off at 8:15 every Thursday as part of Punda Vibes. This weekly cultural event takes over the Punda neighborhood, featuring live music, performances, vendors and extended opening hours at nearby bars.

Waves crash in Shete Boka National Park, Curaçao. Gail Johnson/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning

Hopefully you didn’t party too hard in Punda, for a busy day awaits. Kick off the morning with the full Maira’s Breakfast on the patio at Maira’s Kitchen.

How to spend the day

Hop in your car and head to Curaçao’s wild Westpunt.

Start off by exploring one of Curaçao’s national parks – hikers will enjoy the greenery of Christoffel National Park, and the more ambitious can climb the island’s highest peak (if thatʻs you, get started early to avoid the heat). Just down the road sits Shete Boka National Park, a stunning coastline whose jagged inlets launch incoming waves high into the air.

Next, swing west and beach-hop down Curaçao’s gorgeous coast. Families will love picturesque Grote Knip, while those looking for quieter beaches will enjoy Kleine Knip or Playa Jeremi. If you’re looking for beach stops closer to Willemstad, Playa Porto Mari and Cas Abao are two white crescents well worth your time.

Dinner

When hunger strikes, make your way to De Visserij for fresh seafood. Pick from fried fish baskets, shrimp or tuna, then tuck into your meal as the sun sinks towards the horizon.

After dark

After your long day, snag a cocktail or two at the classy waterside Saint Tropez Ocean Club in Pietermaai before turning in for the night.

Buildings in Willemstad, Curaçao. fokke baarssen/Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning

Make your way to Pietermaai to get your coffee and breakfast fix at one of its cozy cafes. Van Gogh or James are two great choices.

How to spend the day

Today is all about culture, so plan on getting to know Curaçao’s UNESCO-listed capital of Willemstad. Fuel up at Kura Hulanda Village, with eateries like Lionfish Caribbean, BRGR HAUS, Caleo, and Il Gelato.

To understand the island’s past, head to the Museum Kurá Hulanda in Otrobanda, a sobering but essential stop. Curaçao’s history is intrinsically tied to the Dutch West India Company, and this museum delves into the role slavery played in shaping the island and the Caribbean at large.

For more historical (and contemporary) context, take a walking tour through Willemstad’s neighborhoods to learn the secrets of these beautiful streets. The Kaya Kaya organization hosts a fantastic art walk through Otrobanda every Thursday (it also throws an amazing annual festival every August), while Dushi Walks offers history and art tours through Scharloo, Punda and Otrobanda.

Dinner

The folks over at Kome dial the flavor up to 10, and its chefs have created a highly lauded international menu and cocktail program.

After dark

Hop over to Mundo Bizarro, in Pietermaai, which hosts live music and salsa dancing every Saturday night.

A teeming reef off the coast of Curaçao. naturepics_li/Getty Images

Day 4

It’s time to immerse yourself in Curaçao’s island beauty – literally. The sea surrounding Curaçao beckons with a slew of water adventures, ranging from snorkeling and scuba to boat trips and (more) beaches.

Morning

Your morning depends on the activity you choose. If you’re headed out on an organized excursion, call times are usually early. If you’re DIYing your adventure, take a more leisurely approach, starting with a visit to beautiful La Reina for coffee and pastries.

How to spend the day

Plenty of dive shops offer trips to Curaçao’s numerous reefs, and you can even complete your certification here (though that will require tacking on 3-4 full days to your itinerary). Book in with an outfitter like Dive Center Pietermaai, or Ocean Encounters.

No dive license? No problem, for there are plenty of snorkeling opportunities that don’t require all that gear. Don’t miss top-tier snorkeling spots like Kleine Knip and Director’s Bay.

Yet another option will take you to the satellite island of Klein Curacao, only reachable by a boat trip organized by tour companies like Mermaid or Miss Ann. The journey is worth it, with crystal clear water and white sand straight out of a movie as the reward.

Dinner

Hang out in Caracasbaai and enjoy dinner at Brisas do Mar with a fantastic beach-side view.

After dark

It’s Sunday, and things on the island quiet down after the weekend hubbub – except at Wet & Wild. This beach bar hosts a late happy hour on Sundays from 8–9pm and stays open late(ish) for those looking to down some mojitos and dance.

Cas Abao Beach. fokke baarssen/Shutterstock

Day 5

Use your last day to rest up after all your exploring and recharge for the trip home. Curaçao has several beach clubs where you can lounge with all the amenities.

Morning

Grab a light breakfast and fresh juice at La Boheme – you’re going to want to stay hydrated while soaking up all that vitamin D.

How to spend the day

Head to one of the island’s beach clubs to rent cabanas and gazebos, and enjoy dedicated restaurant service and a VIP vibe.

Favorites like Koko’s at Jan Thiel and Kokomo Beach north of Willemstad offer cabanas and day passes in first come, first served fashion. If you prefer to reserve, check out The Brass Boer, Mood Beach or the deluxe Baoase.

Dinner

It’s your final chance to sample Curaçao’s top restaurants. Go over the top by booking the chef’s table at The Lemon Tree, or keep things casual at Hemingway.

After dark

Pack up those bags, get a good night’s rest and prepare to head home, knowing you’ve hit many of Curaçao’s unmissable highlights and have list of things to do when you return.