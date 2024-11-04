Oct 29, 2024 • 9 min read
The best national parks to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2024
Nov 4, 2024 • 3 min read
The Great Smoky Mountains are a perfect location to celebrate Thanksgiving. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
From dramatic cliffs to pristine forests, our national parks celebrate and preserve the beautiful landscapes that constitute the United States, and fortunately, many venues in and around the parks put together special Thanksgiving celebrations.
Whether you’re already on the road or looking for somewhere special to chow down on turkey, here are a few national parks where you can celebrate Thanksgiving.
1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Tennessee and North Carolina
The country’s most visited national park is the perfect place to celebrate one of the most beloved holidays – Thanksgiving.
In the heart of Southern Appalachia is the Fontana Village Resort, and their Mountainview Restaurant (which offers a vantage of the ancient Great Smoky Mountains) is serving up a veritable feast. For $59.99 ($29.99 for 5-12-year-olds), Thanksgiving guests will feast on roasted turkey, sweet potato gratin, blistered brussel sprouts, cornbread dressing and more. Other notable menu items include an assortment of classic Thanksgiving desserts like pumpkin and pecan pies. Reservations should be made as soon as possible directly with the resort.
2. Yosemite National Park
California
Once known as the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, the Ahwanee Hotel is upholding that same standard with a grand lobby sporting multiple massive fireplaces and a dining room decorated with lofty 34-ft beamed ceilings.
Celebrating Thanksgiving inside Yosemite National Park is an incredible experience made only more inviting by The Ahwanee’s decadent buffet and festivities.
This year's prix fixe menu ($150 per adult, $75 per child) includes roasted butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, prime rib, brown rice salad with fresh veggies, ratatouille, traditional stuffing with Italian sausage, and whipped mashed potatoes. Reservations should be made directly with the hotel by calling 1-888-413-8869.
3. Arches National Park
Utah
Less than 20 miles east of Arches National Park sits Sorrel River Ranch, an upscale resort surrounded by the dramatic red rocks for which the region is known.
Situated on 240 acres along the Colorado River, the serene hotel and spa will offer a Thanksgiving buffet with carved turkey and prime rib, classic sides like sage and mushroom stuffing and candied sweet potatoes, and an array of dessert options like caramel pecan pie and blackberry cheesecake. Tickets are $95 per adult and $35 per child.
4. Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado
Estes Park is the gateway city to Rocky Mountain National Park, and just 10 minutes from the park’s entrance is The Stanley Hotel, an iconic resort (it served as the inspiration for the hotel in The Shining) that hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal.
This year, patrons will order from an à la carte three-course menu filled with Thanksgiving fare like a candied walnut and goat cheese salad, a smokehouse turkey dinner with all the traditional fixings and an elevated pumpkin crème brûlée. Reservations can be made over the phone. Adult seats are $99 each, children 6-12 are $30, and children 5 and under eat for free.
5. Shenandoah National Park
Virginia
Thanksgiving and fall colors go hand in hand, and some of the best autumn foliage is found in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.
At miles 41.7 & 42.5 on Skyline Drive inside the park itself is the Skyland restaurant, a full-service dining room with a Thanksgiving dinner that can’t be missed. In place of the standard buffet, there will be a special menu filled with roast turkey and classic sides, many with a Southern flair.
