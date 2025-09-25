Travel reminds us of the beautiful nature, cultural exploration and exciting experiences that are all around us. However, as the cost of living increases, it is important to seek out affordable destinations that still deliver the sense of adventure that we crave.

Luckily, the United States has a captivating array of untapped attractions, from craggy mountains to red-rock deserts to vibrant cities. If you're looking for an affordable excursion that doesn't compromise your experience, here are our top recommendations for the best value destinations in the US.

St Louis downtown skyline at twilight. f11photo/Shutterstock

1. St Louis, Missouri

Best for culture

Locals refer to St Louis as a city of neighborhoods, and there's a different one for everything. For art, you can visit Cherokee Street, while the Grove is the best spot for nightlife. If you're looking for the best ravioli, be sure to go to The Hill, which was founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1800s. It is full of delectable restaurants like Charlie Gitto's or Zia's on The Hill.

For first-time visitors, the Gateway Arch is an obvious but necessary stop. Be sure to take the small trams to the top of the arch and enjoy views of the entire city. You can also spend the day at City Museum, an artist-built playground full of caves, tunnels, secret passages and a 10-story slide.

Enjoy an affordable, artsy stay in the heart of downtown at the 21c Museum Hotel, which is located in a historic building that was once a YMCA. Here, contemporary pieces hang from the former basketball court and spa services are done in the renovated pool area.

Pro tip: Buy your tickets to the Gateway Arch in advance, especially during peak travel seasons.

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

Best for outdoor adventures

Salt Lake City balances mountain town vibes with a city life. The sugarcoated Wasatch Mountains frame the city, beckoning outdoor adventure lovers. From the city center, it is just a day trip to scenic viewpoints, powdery slopes and alpine trails.

Food lovers will enjoy Caputo's, a local favorite deli that is home to artisan cheese caves and one of the world's largest collections of ethically sourced craft chocolate bars. For free, visitors can attend a rehearsal of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly the Mormon Tabernacle Choir), wander through the Gilgal Sculpture Garden and discover other top spots in the city.

You can stay in the center of everything with affordable spots like the evo Hotel, which offers fitness classes, access to the skatepark and outdoor gear rentals.

Detour: Just 30 minutes outside of the city you'll find the Lake Blanche trailhead, a 6.9-mile hike that leads to a lakeside trail with a backdrop of mountain peaks.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Gerckens-Photo-Hamburg/Shutterstock

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Best for cultural festivals

As the largest city in New Mexico, Albuquerque is just the right mix of urban and wild. The city hosts all kinds of events and festivals, including the annual Fiery Foods and BBQ Show, the Gathering of Nations and Flamenco Albuquerque.

If you have ever dreamed about flying high above the mountains, Albuquerque is known as the ballooning capital of the world. Every October, they hold the International Balloon Fiesta, but visitors can experience the peaceful thrill any time of year. Or, pop over to the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum to learn more about the history of ballooning while watching them take off.

However, one of the most impactful experiences you can do on a trip to Albuquerque is educate yourself about the Pueblo people. Learn more at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, enjoy lunch at the Indian Pueblo Kitchen and shop at the Shumakolowa Native Arts gallery.

Planning tip: If you don't feel like hiking to the top of the Sandía Mountains, you can also take the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway. Book ahead for a sunset slot.

4. Hendersonville, North Carolina

Best for apple picking

For a Great Smoky Mountains or Blue Ridge trip, Hendersonville, North Carolina is a budget-friendly option with cozy cabins and outdoor activities. While you can enjoy the restaurants and boutiques on Main St, Hendersonville's creeks, pastureland and forests allow you to truly immerse yourself in the region. There are several affordable mountain inns in the area, including Kanuga Inn & Lodging where you can stay right on the lake.

For a fun and free day trip, you can visit Jump Off Rock – a viewpoint where you can see four states – and then hike through the trio of waterfalls in DuPont State Forest. Hendersonville is also one the country's newest wine regions, allowing you to enjoy the luxury of wine tasting without the price tag.

In the fall months, orchards like Stepp's Hillcrest and Grandad's Apples host events where you can enjoy the crisp autumn breeze, get lost in a corn maze or go apple picking.

Planning tip: Asheville Regional Airport is actually closer to Hendersonville than Asheville, and it offers a decent number of direct flights.

Downtown Columbus, Ohio, at night. Matty Wolin/Getty Images

5. Columbus, Ohio

Best city break

Columbus is the cultural hub of Ohio, with friendly locals and plenty of museums, festivals and sporting events. Visit the Center of Science and Industry, immersive art museum Otherworld and the Columbus Museum of Art.

Don't skip the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, particularly the diverse biomes that allow you to explore different ecosystems. Experience the humidity of the Amazon, the harsh conditions of the Himalayas and the heat of the desert just by walking through the conservatory.

Splurge on a stay at the Junto, which is still far cheaper than luxury hotels in most major cities, or get quirky at the DogHouse hotel, which is literally inside a brewery.

Local tip: Columbus has the largest Bhutanese-Nepalese population in the United States. Be sure to try restaurants like Namaste Indo Nepali Cuisine and Momo Ghar.

6. Flagstaff, Arizona

Best for stargazing

Flagstaff is the world's first international dark city, and it takes action to preserve the clarity of the night sky. Enjoy some of the best views at the Lowell Observatory, which is most famous for discovering Pluto. Stargaze through cutting-edge telescopes, get lost in the Milky Way and explore the new Astronomy Discovery Center's theaters and exhibits.

When the sun rises, take a day trip to Grand Canyon National Park or the Walnut Canyon National Monument. You can also go to the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument or the Wupatki National Monument, which is home to Indigenous American ruins.

Learn more about the Hopi people by staying in the Hopi Cultural Center Motel, which has 33 spacious guest rooms and an on-site restaurant.

Planning tip: Aim to plan your trip during the week of the new moon, when the stars shine the brightest. Or, check the calendar for other astronomical events like meteor showers or solar eclipses.

7. Charlottesville, Virginia

Best for history

Charlottesville is a charming town steeped in history and tradition. Visit historic homes of the founding founders such as Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and James Madison's Montpelier. Montpelier's The Mere Distinction of Colour exhibit displays two decades of historical and archaeological research to discuss race, slavery and human rights.

In addition to learning about American history, you can spend the day enjoying the wildlife viewing at Shenandoah National Park. You can also chase waterfalls on the Crabtree Falls hike, which takes you past several cascading waterfalls and to the Crabtree Meadows.

Fitting with Charlottesville's college town vibe, Oakhurst Inn used to be the home of a university professor. Now it's a charming 36-room boutique hotel with a pool and lobby bar.

Planning tip: Charlottesville also makes a great add-on to DC, which is a two-and-a-half-hour drive (or train ride) to the northeast.