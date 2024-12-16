Richmond is officially on the radar for travelers seeking great food and beer, cultural attractions, and outdoor adventures – all without the crowds and price tag of more established tourist towns.

Once you’ve had your fill of Virginia’s capital city, you’re also in the perfect position to explore the rest of the Commonwealth. From its convenient location smack in the center of Virginia, Richmond is an easy drive – or train ride – from the coast, the mountains, and the countryside. Here are the ten best day trips from Richmond, Virginia.

Travel back in time in Virginia's Historic Triangle cities of Jamestown, Yorktown and Williamsburg © Travel Bug / Shutterstock

1. Explore the Historic Triangle

Travel time: 57 minutes (to Williamsburg)

Why go? To take a step back in time to the earliest days of the American colonies.

Virginia’s Historic Triangle – Jamestown, Yorktown and Williamsburg – is located less than an hour away from Richmond, making this an ideal day trip. Follow the scenic Colonial Parkway to explore historic sites, including the first English settlement at Jamestown and the Yorktown battlefield where the Revolutionary War ended. Wrap up at the world’s largest living history museum in Colonial Williamsburg, where you can see what life was like in colonial times before grabbing a bite to eat in the nearby Merchant’s Square.

If you get hungry, visit the famous Terrace Room at the Williamsburg Inn. If the city didn’t already, this Terrace Room will transport you to an earlier era of America, while the pre-fixe menu lets you sample creative dishes showcasing local ingredients. Berrett’s Seafood Restaurant & Taphouse is another good choice in Williamsburg’s Merchant Square.

While you can make it to the Historic Triangle in less than a day, you may want a few to fully explore all the area has to offer.

How to get to Virginia’s Historic Triangle from Richmond: Follow Interstate 64 east for about 50 miles (under an hour) to reach Williamsburg. Yorktown and Jamestown are about 10 minutes farther on. Public transportation is limited, so a car is recommended to navigate this area.

Head to the scenic waterways in Virginia's Northern Neck region on a day trip from Richmond © flownaksala / Getty Images

2. Cruise Virginia's Northern Neck

Travel time: 1 hour and 22 minutes

Why go? Because you don’t have to drive all the way to Virginia Beach to find sandy shores and briny oysters.

Virginia’s Northern Neck region follows the western shores of Chesapeake Bay, with tiny fishing villages and historical sites scattered throughout. Start in charming Irvington for a cup of coffee at The Local and then head over to the Tides Inn for lunch with views over the water at Fish Hawk Oyster Bar. Choose from state parks like Westmoreland and Belle Isle for walking and biking trails through the scenic wetlands. On your way back to Richmond, swing by Merroir Tasting Room to sample oysters from the celebrated farms of Rappahannock Oyster Company.

How to get to Virginia’s Northern Neck from Richmond: Head east of the city on Interstate 64 and then hop on Route 33 to reach the remote wilds of these wetlands. You’ll reach Irvington in about an hour, but you could spend an entire day getting lost on these pretty country roads if you wanted.

The top 8 beaches in Virginia

Explore historic Fredericksburg on a day trip from Richmond © Harlow Chandler / Getty Images

3. Take a walk through Fredericksburg

Travel time: 58 minutes

Why go? To stroll across Civil War battlefields and sip award-winning bourbon.

Fredericksburg is a quaint college town about an hour north of Richmond. The 40-block historic district is brimming with charming shops and restaurants. Try to snag a spot at the seasonally inspired Foode, located in a restored bank building. Just outside of town, you can tour numerous Civil War battlefields; visit George Washington’s boyhood home at Ferry Farm; and get a taste of another sort of history at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery, the oldest bourbon in Virginia.

How to get to Fredericksburg from Richmond: Fredericksburg is straight up Interstate 95 about an hour’s drive from Richmond. You can also reach the city via Amtrak train. There’s a direct route from Richmond’s Main Street Station to downtown Fredericksburg.

Under the radar USA: Fredericksburg's culinary revolution

It's a short drive from Richmond to Virginia Wine Country © Chet Mitchell / Shutterstock

4. Experience Virginia Wine Country

Travel time: 1 hour and 12 minutes

Why go? To sample wine from one of the East Coast’s buzziest growing regions.

The Virginia Wine Country is home to more than 300 wineries located in 10 distinct growing regions across the state. Those in the central part of the Commonwealth are known as the Monticello AVA (American Viticultural Area). This pastoral region located on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains is known for its fertile clay soil and long growing season. With roots reaching all the way back to Thomas Jefferson’s early experimentation with European grape varieties, wines in this region tend to have a complex old-world flavor with a modern twist. From stately Barboursville Vineyards and picturesque Pippin Hill to the quirky Merrie Mill Farm and Vineyard in Keswick, there’s a winery to suit every style of sipper.

With more than 300 wineries to explore, you would need months or years to visit them all. But the short drive makes this a great day trip during your visit to Richmond.

How to get to Virginia Wine Country from Richmond: Head west from Richmond to find some of Virginia’s top wineries, many of which are scattered around the rolling countryside about an hour from the city. You’ll need a car to navigate these country roads, but wine tours are available (and a safer bet than driving).

A world of wine near Washington, DC

A couple of hours from central Richmond, you can hike in Shenandoah National Park © Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

5. Marvel at the Appalachian Mountains

Travel time: 4 hours

Why go? To see why this part of the Appalachian Mountain range is known as the Blue Ridge.

If you’re craving more dramatic landscapes than Richmond’s gentle hills, head west toward the Appalachian Mountain range for miles of hiking trails, picturesque parkways and breathtaking vistas. Point your GPS toward Rockfish Gap – from this point you can drive north into the Shenandoah National Park on Skyline Drive or head south onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. On either of these scenic drives, you’ll find numerous hiking trails and overlooks where you can pull off to enjoy the views. If you’re road tripping in the winter, you may want to pop down to Wintergreen Resort for a day of skiing. If you’re hungry before or after hitting the slopes, the resort has several restaurants. Stop by Upper Crust Pizza for a hot slice or The Copper Mine for food inspired by the food traditions of the early settlers of the Appalachians.

A cruise through the Appalachian Mountains is truly one of the best road trips in Virginia.

How to get to the Appalachian Mountains from Richmond: Drive west of Richmond and you’ll see mountains appear on the horizon within about an hour. You’ll be right in the midst of those mountains not long after that. You will need a car to navigate this rural region.

7 scenic hikes in Virginia

If you have limited time, the nation's capital is visitable on a day trip from Richmond © Steven Heap / Getty Images

6. See the highlights in Washington, DC

Travel time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Why go? Because it’s totally doable to hit up DC’s highlights in just one day.

Sure, the nation’s capital warrants a proper visit of its own, but at just about two hours from Richmond, it’s also a very manageable day trip, especially if you take the train and bypass traffic. Leave Richmond early in the morning and you’ll have plenty of time to visit your favorite Smithsonian museum, see the White House, and walk or bike around the monuments. Many of the city's most popular spots are free to visit. Add them to your list alongside your list of free things to do in Richmond, VA. Depending on the season, you may prefer to schedule in some sports: D.C. United, the Washington Nationals and the Washington Capitals are just a few of the teams based here. Grab some grub at a food hall like Union Market or The Roost before hopping back on the train to return to Richmond.

Unless you’re short on time and won’t be able to visit the area again soon, Washington, DC, is worthy of its own visit. You’ll need to keep your itinerary short if you spend just one day here.

How to get to Washington, DC from Richmond: If you’re driving up Interstate 95 to reach DC from Richmond, you’ll want to time your trip carefully – traffic can be brutal in northern Virginia. To make the trip easier, take an Amtrak train from one of Richmond’s two train stations. Two hours later, you’ll be right in the heart of the city at Washington DC’s Union Station.

Charlottesville gets its youthful energy from the student population at the University of Virginia © BrianPIrwin / Shutterstock

7. Visit Charlottesville

Travel time: 1 hour and 7 minutes

Why go? To experience a small Southern city that balances modern innovation with history and heritage.

Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville is a historic town with a refreshingly youthful energy. Visit the pedestrian-friendly Downtown Mall to explore the local shops and restaurants, many of which offer outdoor seating on the shady sidewalk. Nearby Monticello offers a fascinating glimpse into the life and mind of Thomas Jefferson, while Carter Mountain Orchard is a favorite stop for apple-picking and cider-sipping in the fall.

This isn’t just a great day trip from Richmond; it’s also one of the best day trips from Washington, DC. You can hit most of the city’s highlights in a day, and with just an hour’s drive, it’s easy to get back if you find that you need more time.

How to get to Charlottesville from Richmond: The city is about an hour’s drive west of Richmond on Interstate 64. You’ll need a car to get here.

8. Ride the coasters at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Travel time: 56 minutes

Why go? For thrills and family-friendly fun for individuals of all ages.

Many parts of Busch Gardens Williamsburg are themed after a historic European town, but the attractions here are far from rustic. Best known for its thrill rides, the park is home to the world’s first interlocking loop roller coaster. You’ll also find the first all-indoor straddle coaster in North America, the DarKoaster, here. Busch Gardens even has one of the world’s fastest and tallest coasters, The Alpengeist.

Younger families will enjoy two themed play areas and the many kid's rides. The park has a partnership with Sesame Street, meaning little ones might just get to see their favorite characters.

The theme park covers more than 100 acres and features over 50 rides. If you’re going to make this a day trip, you’ll want to set out from Richmond early to make the most of your time. Otherwise, plan to spend the night here and spend two days in the park.

How to get to Busch Gardens from Richmond: You’ll need a car to get to Busch Gardens. Hop on I-64 and take exit 243A.

9. Discover Chincoteague Island

Travel time: 3 hours and 19 minutes

Why go? To experience stunning nature free of skyscrapers, billboards and even boardwalks.

As the only resort island in Virginia, it’s a tranquil destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. The Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge protects most of the island.

The island’s most famous feature is its herds of wild horses. Wild ponies have lived on the island for hundreds of years. Many believe the first wild horses here were owned by the island’s early inhabitants, but it’s more likely that the first horses here survived the wreck of a Spanish galleon off the coast of Assateague. There are around 150 horses on the island. Look for them while driving or book a tour specifically to see them.

If you have a UTV or other off-road vehicle, the island’s over-sand vehicle zones are a fun place to spend an afternoon. Make sure you stay until dark to catch a beautiful sunset, too.If you plan to go off-roading, consider spending the night to fully enjoy this side trip.

How to get to Chincoteague Island from Richmond: Heading out from the city, take Route 175 straight to the drawbridge connected to Chincoteague Island.

10. Golf and ski in the Shenandoah Valley

Travel time: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Why go? Fun outdoor activities are available across seasons.

A resort community in the mountains with more than 6000 acres of land, Massanutten Resort is popular for skiing, golfing and family-friendly fun.

In the winter, enjoy the resort’s 14 ski trails, as well as a terrain park and tubing park. You can also ice skate and enjoy a holiday light display during the Christmas season. In the summer, golf, the resort’s water park and hiking are popular.

How to get to Massanutten Resort from Richmond: Take I-64 East for over 50 miles until it connects with US-250 W/E.