Yorktown Battlefield, run by the NPS, is the site of the last major battle of the American Revolution. Start your tour at the visitor center and check out the orientation film and the display of Washington's original tent, then drive the 7-mile Battlefield Rd Tour, which takes you past the major highlights. Don't miss a walk through the last British defensive sites, Redoubts 9 and 10, reached via Ballard St.

Entry is free if you have a ticket receipt for Historic Jamestowne.