American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

Formerly the Yorktown Victory Center, this expanded exhibition space and living history museum vividly describes the build-up to the Revolutionary War, the war itself and daily life on the home front. The award-winning introductory film Liberty Fever sets the stage for the rest of the museum. Lots of significant artifacts are here too, including an early printing of the Declaration of Independence. At the re-created military encampment outside, costumed Continental soldiers share details about life in a Revolutionary War camp.