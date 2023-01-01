Spread across 900 acres, Barboursville Vineyards has earned high praise for its fine wines, and you can plan an afternoon of wine tasting, strolling the grounds, having a picnic (a shop sells goodies to go with the wine), or indulging in a decadent meal at the excellent Palladio restaurant. Guided tours are offered on weekends only – book ahead.

On the grounds, you'll also find the ruins of the estate of James Barbour, the former governor of Virginia and friend of Thomas Jefferson, who designed the building. You can overnight at the Vineyard's lavish 1804 Inn.