Fredericksburg, Virginia, located about an hour drive south of Washington, DC, has long been renowned for its small-town charm, colorful architecture and Civil War history. Situated along the Rappahannock River near George Washington’s childhood home, the 40-block National Historic District of downtown Fredericksburg has gone through its own revolution in recent years. Today, time-tested eateries thrive alongside a whole new wave of restaurants.

Today, there are more than 55 chef-owned restaurants in downtown Fredericksburg alone. Here are the top 10 restaurants you should visit on your trip.

For a tiny town, Fredericksburg has a surprisingly strong foodie scene, including local coffee shop Hyperion Espresso © Charley Carter / Shutterstock

1. Hyperion Espresso

Fredericksburg’s staples lean toward the classic, including casual and fine dining options (minus the price and pretension you’d find in bigger metro areas). Situated at the bustling intersection of Princess Anne and William streets, Hyperion Espresso is where most locals have been starting their day since 1994. Here it’s all about a flavorful latte, with options like blackberry, pomegranate and eggnog, depending on the season. Drinks always come out pretty here, too – Hyperion was mastering flowery latte art long before it was cool. The spot itself is as tantalizing as the drinks it serves up. With towering windows and outdoor tables lining the walls, this is the spot to enjoy panoramic views of Fredericksburg’s steeple-clad skyline.

The 18th-century Kenmore Inn is a cozy spot to dine (or dream) © Jesse Scott / Lonely Planet

2. Kenmore Inn

Once a private residence, the 1793 Kenmore Inn provides a memorable dining experience as well as a comfy night’s stay, thanks to a brick-clad dining area and an adjacent patio loaded with strings of lights. Entrees include a seared duck breast, pan-seared rockfish and hearty center-cut pork chop, and the appetizer menu is loaded with local flair: Virginia crab dip is chock-full of crab, complemented with layers of gooey parmesan. Pre- or post-meal, its tiny bar is the coziest spot in town for a cocktail. Go-to craft concoctions include the Fredericksburg (locally distilled John J. Bowman bourbon, Benedictine, bitters and Grand Marnier) and George Washington (gin, muddled herbs, orange, simple syrup and sour).

The bustling interior of Benny Vitali's Pizza is a great spot to grab a late-night slice © Jesse Scott / Lonely Planet

3. Benny Vitali's Pizza

The favorite spots of other Virginia towns have inevitably landed in Fredericksburg, attracting visitors and keeping locals from having to hop in their cars. In 2014, Benny Vitali’s landed on Caroline Street and quickly became downtown Fredericksburg’s favorite place for a slice. And it’s some slice: the mammoth, $5 piece of pizza takes up two plates. Quantity doesn’t trump quality, though; a 'Virginia slice' delivers happiness all around. Its crust is lightly crispy, with New York-esque layers of sauce and cheese on top. Even better news in a town with few late-night options, Benny Vitali’s is open until 11pm Sunday through Thursday and until 2am on Friday and Saturday.

4. Sedona Taphouse

Another regional chain, Sedona Taphouse, has a similar local story. The original Sedona opened in Midlothian, Virginia, in 2011. Eight years later, Sedona has brought its roster of 500 craft beers and pub-style menu to six states. The William Street location, which opened in 2015, has consistently good service and a diverse menu, including morsels like Kobe beef sliders and a wild man steak layered in fontina cheese, mushrooms and a gorgonzola cream sauce. Sedona knows how to give back, too. Every Thursday, the spot awards 'heroes' (folks like police officers, nurses, teachers and military members) a free flatbread pizza, no questions asked.

5. Foode

Fredericksburg’s restaurants are chef-driven and increasingly emphasize locally-sourced ingredients. Survey locals about where to grab lunch or dinner, and Foode will be mentioned. Housed in a historic national bank building on Princess Anne Street since 2016, it is the brainchild of Top Chef alum Joy Crump. Although lunch and dinner are noteworthy, brunch steals the show on weekends, with conversation-starter specialty cocktails and popular eats including sweet potato corncakes, Rosie’s fried chicken, and shrimp and grits.

Savory steaks are the #1 draw but Fahrenheit 132 also serves up lip-smacking desserts © Jesse Scott / Lonely Planet

6. Fahrenheit 132

If steak is top-of-mind, Fahrenheit 132 is ready to make it reality. The vibe here is a melding of worlds, with exposed brick and cement, and a saloon-style polished wood bar. If dining solo, head straight for the butcher cuts, which include prime Australian Wagyu New York strip and veal tomahawk options. For a date night or shareable spread, Fahrenheit 132 offers up a belly-busting, three-course meal for two, anchored by a 28-ounce prime Kobe cowboy steak and carried home by a rich and buttery peanut butter pie. Note that this restaurant is also a nine-time winner of Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for its 35-page wine list.

7. Bello Manzo

One of the newest eateries on Caroline Street is Naples-inspired Bello Manzo. Translated as "Good Beef,” the family-owned restaurant serves authentic Italian dishes. If co-owner Ruth Matus’s warm welcome isn’t inviting enough, the Italian beef sandwich, baked meatballs and arancini are a few reasons to stick around. Bello Manzo also serves a smaller breakfast menu, including frittatas, huevos rotos and an Italian beef omelet. Locals consider this a great choice for meetups, date night or a casual lunch.

8. Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen

Named one of the “Top 101 Whisky Bars in America” by Whisky Advocate, Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen pays tribute to the food and spirits of the American South. Rebellion has two locations (the other is in Leesburg), and its fall 2020 debut in Fredericksburg followed the extensive preservation and renovation of the 188-year-old building, which is believed to house the oldest bar surface in Fredericksburg. Highlights of Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen’s bourbon-inspired menu include starters maple bourbon bacon and smoked wings, and the handheld smoked turkey sandwich. It hosts a daily happy hour (3pm to 6pm), weekend brunch, and has nearly 200 bourbon and whiskey selections.

9. Pimenta

Get a taste of the islands at Pimenta in downtown Fredericksburg. Owner Ray Simmonds focuses on high-quality ingredients for the traditional dishes he learned from his mother growing up in Jamaica. Conch fritters, coco bread and Jamaican patties are classic ways to kick off your meal. For mains, try red snapper cooked one of four ways, oxtails, or chicken prepared jerk, curry or brown-stew style. Specialty cocktails and fresh juices are perfect accompaniments.

10. Freddy’s Donuts

Sweet tooths will find satisfaction in the decadent baked goods at Freddy’s Donuts. The restaurant was formerly a franchise of Sugar Shack Donuts before the Grimes Family renamed the business and reformulated the recipes. Opt for a tried-and-true flavor like glazed, Boston cream or cinnamon sugar. Alternatively, bolder options such as Fruity Pebbles, maple bacon, and the zeitgeist pastry (a riff on the cronut) are also available.

How to get to Fredericksburg

Located 45 miles south of Washington, DC and 58 miles north of Richmond on Interstate 95, Fredericksburg can keep you busy for days or during a day trip. The traffic can be completely unpredictable in and around these parts. As an antidote, Fredericksburg has rail options connecting the town with the broader region.

The Virginia Railway Express commuter rail runs from DC’s Union Station south to nearby Spotsylvania on weekdays, with Fredericksburg being the next to last stop. Amtrak also has a steady stream of Fredericksburg stops, including on weekends. The Fredericksburg station, located on Lafayette Boulevard, is adjacent to the town’s primary thoroughfare, Caroline Street.

'Under the radar USA' is a series of articles about lesser-known USA destinations. Previous pieces explored Akron, Cheyenne, Columbus, Ithaca, Omaha and Paducah.