Newly opened to tourists, this 113-acre farm next to the Rappahannock River was the boyhood home of George Washington, who lived here from age six until he left to take up his first surveying job. Archaeologists are at work identifying and interpreting thousands of artifacts that have been found during digs here; learn more at the site's visitor center.
Ferry Farm
Northern Virginia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park
1.05 MILES
More than 13,000 Americans were killed during the Civil War in four battles fought in a 17-mile radius covered by this park: Fredericksburg,…
25.89 MILES
On a gentle slope overlooking the Potomac River is St Ignatius Church, which hosts the oldest continuously active Catholic parish in the country. The…
15.51 MILES
This fascinating home sits on the grounds of the Wilderness Battlefield. Perhaps best known as the burial site for Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's…
23.13 MILES
Sits between Potomac and Mattawoman Creeks. There are a few very easy nature trails that run through local hardwood forests, and the Retreat House, a…
James Monroe Museum & Memorial Library
0.95 MILES
The museum's namesake was the nation's fifth president. US history buffs will delight in the small and eclectic collection of Monroe memorabilia,…
Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center
1.04 MILES
Exhibits discuss life in Fredericksburg during the war. An orientation film screens every 30 minutes (adult/child under 10 years $2/free). Be sure to pick…
1.14 MILES
At the 18th-century home of George Washington's mother, knowledgeable tour guides in period costume shed light on Mary and what life was like in her time…
10.07 MILES
In Chancellorsville, Robert E Lee, outnumbered two to one, split his forces and attacked both flanks of the Union army. The audacity of the move caused…
Nearby Northern Virginia attractions
1. James Monroe Museum & Memorial Library
0.95 MILES
The museum's namesake was the nation's fifth president. US history buffs will delight in the small and eclectic collection of Monroe memorabilia,…
2. Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center
1.04 MILES
Exhibits discuss life in Fredericksburg during the war. An orientation film screens every 30 minutes (adult/child under 10 years $2/free). Be sure to pick…
3. Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park
1.05 MILES
More than 13,000 Americans were killed during the Civil War in four battles fought in a 17-mile radius covered by this park: Fredericksburg,…
1.14 MILES
At the 18th-century home of George Washington's mother, knowledgeable tour guides in period costume shed light on Mary and what life was like in her time…
10.07 MILES
In Chancellorsville, Robert E Lee, outnumbered two to one, split his forces and attacked both flanks of the Union army. The audacity of the move caused…
15.51 MILES
This fascinating home sits on the grounds of the Wilderness Battlefield. Perhaps best known as the burial site for Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's…
23.13 MILES
Sits between Potomac and Mattawoman Creeks. There are a few very easy nature trails that run through local hardwood forests, and the Retreat House, a…
25.89 MILES
On a gentle slope overlooking the Potomac River is St Ignatius Church, which hosts the oldest continuously active Catholic parish in the country. The…