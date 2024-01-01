Ferry Farm

Newly opened to tourists, this 113-acre farm next to the Rappahannock River was the boyhood home of George Washington, who lived here from age six until he left to take up his first surveying job. Archaeologists are at work identifying and interpreting thousands of artifacts that have been found during digs here; learn more at the site's visitor center.

