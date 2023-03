On a gentle slope overlooking the Potomac River is St Ignatius Church, which hosts the oldest continuously active Catholic parish in the country. The church itself has a lovely exterior profile. If you visit, you can content yourself with wandering the cemetery, which offers great views out to the water. The forested bottomlands visible from Ignatius' backslope constitute 600 acres of state-owned land; you're welcome to stomp around, but there are no trails.