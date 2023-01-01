Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park

More than 13,000 Americans were killed during the Civil War in four battles fought in a 17-mile radius covered by this park: Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, the Wilderness and Spotsylvania Courthouse. Today the park is maintained by the National Park Service. Check its website for the locations of various visitor centers, and for staffing, which may be seasonal. Orientation films (adult/child under 10 years $2/free) are screened at the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville visitor centers every 30 minutes, and audioguides can be hired.

At Chancellorsville (9001 Plank Rd) you can track Stonewall Jackson's battle maneuvers and see where he was mortally wounded by friendly fire.