Stonewall Jackson Shrine

In Chancellorsville, Robert E Lee, outnumbered two to one, split his forces and attacked both flanks of the Union army. The audacity of the move caused the Northern force to crumble and flee across the Potomac, but the victory was a costly one; in the course of the fighting, Lee's ablest general, Stonewall Jackson, had his arm shot off by a nervous Confederate sentry. He later died (of pneumonia) at this small white cabin at nearby Guinea Station.

On his deathbed, Jackson uttered a series of prolonged ramblings. Then he fell silent, whispered, 'Let us cross over the river, and rest in the shade of the trees,' and left this mortal coil.