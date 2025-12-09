Known for their stunning white sands and clear blue waters, Cuba's beaches are deliciously uncrowded and full of tranquility. Varadero and the islands of the Jardines del Rey archipelago are just a few essential stops on the long list of flawless turquoise-edged strands surrounding the island.

Cuba's beaches are open to all, though American travelers face a little more red tape when planning a trip, as they must fit into one of 12 categories of travel to legally visit. Not sure which of Cuba's beaches to head to first? Here’s the lowdown on the most heavenly beaches on the Caribbean’s biggest island.

Advertisement

A stretch of beach in Varadero. Kamira/Shutterstock

Varadero

Best for families and inclusive resort stays

Varadero is the quintessential Cuban beach resort, with warm, shallow waters in graduated shades of blue, palm-fringed sand dunes and a phenomenal array of local restaurants and all-inclusive accommodations. Geared toward beach holidays, the peninsula unfurls for 12 stunning miles, meaning there's room on the beach for everyone. Considered among the best beach hubs in the Caribbean, Varadero is one of those places that lingers in your memory long after your vacation is over.

Playa Pilar

Best for shallow waters and powdery sands

Often referred to as Cuba’s most beautiful beach, Playa Pilar has all the trappings of paradise: powdery sand, warm crystal waters and more serenity than the beaches at its rowdier neighbor Cayo Coco. Pilar was a favorite hideaway for American writer Ernest Hemingway, and rumor has it he searched for WWII German U-boats in the area. That may be just one of the many tall tales told about Papa, but Pilar is definitely a beach where time seems to stop. As well as catching some sun, you can pass the time snorkeling, windsurfing, swimming or sailing to the nearby islet.

A lighthouse on Cayo Jutías on Cuba. rphstock/Shutterstock

Cayo Jutías

Best for a romantic escape

Advertisement

The road to Cayo Jutías is full of potholes, and so, while your GPS might tell you it's an hour-long trip from Viñales, it could actually take two hours. But, the trek is worthwhile and the beach is as stunning as you can imagine: aquamarine waves gently lap at the shoreline, coconut trees flank sun-soaked sands, almost convincing you that you're on a private island. Head to the western tip of the cay to spot giant starfish in the crystal clear shallows. A few simple huts offer snacks and drinks.

Playa Paraíso

Best for sunbathing in a secluded paradise

The impossibly white sand, the gemstone-blue belt of water around this narrow ribbon of land – Cayo Largo del Sur is called "Paradise Island” for a reason. Floating off the southern shore of Cuba's main island in the Jardines del Rey archipelago, this low-lying cay offers a heaven-on-earth feeling rarely matched elsewhere in the Caribbean.

The best beach here is Playa Paraíso, southeast of Playa Sirena and separated from Isla de la Juventud by 100km (62 miles) of sea. It's a secluded spot, with shallow shores protected from rough waves by an offshore coral reef. Hotels here are not luxurious, but the beach itself is breathtaking, and huts on the sand rent out equipment for kayaking and catamaran trips.

A busy day on the beach at Guardalavaca. Shutterstock

Guardalavaca

Best for snorkeling

One of Cuba’s most contrasting landscapes, the northern coast at Holguín has aquamarine shallows stretching as far as the eye can see and verdant hills lining the sandy shoreline. Guardalavaca is the name given to the strip of beaches comprising Playa Esmeralda, Playa Yuraguanal and Playa Pesquero – they’re all sublime. A handful of all-inclusive hotels dot the area, but beaches are public and popular among locals from May to September. Colorful coral reefs begin just 200m from the beach, so it's ideal for snorkeling, with great dive sites accessible by boat.

Playas de Este

Best for proximity to Havana

After exploring Havana's evocative colonial quarters, spending a day (or at least half of it) on the beach is the perfect way to rest both the bones and the senses. The multiple strands at Playas del Este are the closest beaches to Cuba’s capital – a 30-minute taxi ride leads to half a dozen delightful palm-fringed strips of sand. A number of beachfront mini-malls and private restaurants offer snacks and refreshments before you head back to Havana.

Lounge chairs line the beach at Ancón. Daniela Constantinescu/Shutterstock

Playa Larga and Playa Girón

Best for quiet escapes and scuba diving

Facing the Bahía de Cochinos (Bay of Pigs), site of the infamous invasion attempt by US-backed Cuban exiles in 1961, Playa Larga is close to the wildlife-rich Ciénaga de Zapata swamplands. If you fancy swapping the beach resorts for a tucked-away, tranquil fishing village on a sandy shore, Playa Larga offers casas particulares (private homestays) right by the beach – just remember to bring mosquito repellent.

Head 40 minutes south along the bay to indulge all your snorkeling and diving whims on Playa Girón’s 300m (984ft) coral wall and nearby wrecks and cenotes (sinkholes). Arrange multiple dives on a full-day guided trip, snorkel at Punta Perdiz just a short drive north along the bay, or stopover at a local casa particular and spend the hours until sunset enjoying the ocean views from a wooden rocking chair.

Playa Ancón

Best for a day trip from Trinidad city

It might not have the bright turquoise tone of Cuba’s northern beaches, but Playa Ancón is one of the island’s most beautiful sand-and-sea escapes. It is definitely the best beach on the country's southern coastline. Boasting a dazzling arch of sand with palm trees and calm, clear waters, Ancón also has more than 20 diving sites close offshore – Cayo Blanco International Dive Center at the Hotel Club Amigo Ancón can arrange trips. It’s a popular beach stop while visiting the colonial village of Trinidad or French-inspired Cienfuegos.