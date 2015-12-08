Welcome to Varadero

Varadero, located on the sinuous 20km-long Hicacos Peninsula, stands at the vanguard of Cuba’s most important industry – tourism. As the largest resort in the Caribbean, it guards a huge, unsubtle and constantly evolving stash of hotels (over 60), shops, water activities and poolside entertainment; though its trump card is its beach, an uninterrupted 20km stretch of blond sand that is undoubtedly one of the Caribbean's best. But, while this large, tourist-friendly mega-resort may be essential to the Cuban economy, it offers little in the way of unique Cuban experiences.

Read More

Most Varadero tourists buy their vacation packages overseas and are content to idle for a week or two enjoying the all-inclusiveness of their resort (and why not?). However, if you’re touring Cuba independently, and want to swap your backcountry rambling for some stress-free beach life, Varadero can provide a few nights of well-earned sloth after a dusty spell on the road.

Read Less

Top experiences in Varadero

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $28.59

Image for

Varadero activities

$1299.78 Active

Biking Cuba

Leave the resorts of Varadero behind and discover the real Cuba on this eight-day active adventure. Get your blood pumping cycling the hills of the Guaniguanico and El Rosario mountain ranges and marvel at scenic vistas that will take your breath away. Tour a tobacco plantation for a taste of iconic Cuban culture. With its lush scenery, vibrant culture, and incredible beaches, this active cycling adventure will have you exploring a side of this island few get to know.
See More Activities
Varadero photo credits