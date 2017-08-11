Welcome to Viñales
People don't come to Viñales for the music or the mojitos, they come to dip indulgently into the natural world, hiking, horse-riding or cycling through some of the most wonderful landscapes in Cuba. Join them.
Top experiences in Viñales
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Viñales activities
Cuban Rhythms
For too many people, Cuba is nothing more than a beach resort. That’s crazy; the island practically buzzes with energy and you should do likewise – get moving. Journey through the culture-soaked streets of Trinidad and Old Havana for your fill of drinking and dancing. The music here pours out of open windows. Hit the beach and explore the outdoors, then connect with the locals in homestays and make friends for life as you hit the sites with other young people like yourself. Boring? Impossible!
Cuba Libre
Walk through the pincushion hills and wander amongst orchids and lush mountain coffee plantations – see another side of the island on this week-long tour through the "Garden Province" of Cuba. Tour a tobacco plantation, snorkel crystal-clear waters full of colourful coral and search for the pirates of lore along the Guanahacabibes Peninsula. Soak up local culture in a homestay for an immersive experience that travellers rarely get to know. Let our experienced CEO lead you off the beaten path and discover the cultural treasures of Cuba.
Biking Cuba
Leave the resorts of Varadero behind and discover the real Cuba on this eight-day active adventure. Get your blood pumping cycling the hills of the Guaniguanico and El Rosario mountain ranges and marvel at scenic vistas that will take your breath away. Tour a tobacco plantation for a taste of iconic Cuban culture. With its lush scenery, vibrant culture, and incredible beaches, this active cycling adventure will have you exploring a side of this island few get to know.
Cuba Explorer
Explore a side of Cuba that few rarely get to experience on this nine-day adventure. Cruise Havana’s history-infused streets in a classic car and stroll along Trinidad’s cobblestone avenues to the rhythms of music floating from open windows. Tour a tobacco plantation for a taste of iconic Cuban culture and luxuriate in the view of the island’s rolling western hills. Travel by private air-conditioned vehicle is well-paced, so you're refreshed and ready to explore the island’s vibrant culture and tropical airs.
Cuba Libre & Sailing
Roaming over its green hills or sailing along its tiny, white-sanded islands, you’ll wonder what took you so long to see "the other Cuba." This unique combo adventure on land and water will take you places most people don’t know even exist. Meander through the lush, laid back communities of Cuba’s "Garden Province" and dive into local culture for a night at a unique homestay. Sail aboard a catamaran to tour (and lay on) the secluded beaches of the thinly populated Canarreos Archipelago islands. Experience life in the sun you’ve always hoped was real.
Cuba Family Adventure
Cuba’s past is well-known, but what of its present? Take the family and find out for yourself on this jam-packed 12-day adventure that celebrates the island’s colonial past and vibrant modern-day culture. Here, you’ll learn to salsa in Havana, go swimming in Cueva de los Peces, explore colonial Trinidad and learn about the revolution in historic Santa Clara. Blessed with history, culture, and unspoiled natural splendour, Cuba is captivating, indoors and out.