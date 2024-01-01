Museo Municipal

Viñales

Positioned halfway down Cisneros, Viñales' pine-lined main street, the Museo Municipal occupies the former home of independence heroine Adela Azcuy (1861–1914) and tracks the local history. Five different guided hikes leave from here twice daily; check times at the museum a day prior to visiting.

