A former Spanish farm spread over 1000 hectares of pasture, forest and wetlands, the Rancho la Guabina is a jack of all trades and a master of at least one. You can partake in horseback riding here, go boating on a lake or enjoy a scrumptious Cuban barbecue. The big drawcard for most, though, is the fantastic horse shows.

This is a long-standing horse-breeding center that raises fine Pinto Cubano and Appaloosa horses, and mini-rodeo-style shows run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to noon and from 4pm to 6pm. Agencies in Viñales and Pinar del Río run excursions here starting at CUC$29, or you can arrive on your own. It's a great place to enjoy the peaceful guajiro (country folk) life. Limited accommodations are available.