Wow! West on Martí, the grand neoclassical facades give way to this gushingly opulent wedding venue dating from 1924, with its huge mirrors, chandeliers and plentiful artwork, much of it Chinese in origin. In secular Cuba, weddings are often held in government-run 'palaces' rather than churches. If you're lucky, you may spy a ceremony in action. If not, the guard will usually let you have a look around for a small tip.