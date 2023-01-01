Balneario San Diego

Thermal pools, hot springs, recuperation center; there are many terms to describe San Diego's famous bathhouse, but 'spa' isn't one of them. Whatever you do, don't come here expecting fluffy towels, fancy facials and the alluring whiff of eucalyptus oil. Reopened in 2015 after a lengthy closure, the famous balneario (bathhouse) still looks more like a semi-abandoned hospital than a Roman bathhouse. Nevertheless, baths in thermal waters (30°C to 40°C), along with massages and acupuncture are all available.

Perennially popular with Cubans undergoing courses of medical treatment, the bathhouse is open to all-comers yet only receives the odd curious tourist. Prepare for an all-pervading stench of sulfur.